‘To reflect on our past’: Virginia Theological Seminary marks 200th anniversary of founding

Virginia Theological Seminary, a historic seminary affiliated with The Episcopal Church, recently commemorated the 200th anniversary of its operation with worship and a reflection on its history.

The Alexandria-based Episcopal academic institution held a series of events last week commemorating its 1823 founding, including a formal communion service on Saturday.

The Very Rev. Ian S. Markham, dean and president of VTS, told The Christian Post that he thought of the bicentennial observance as less of a “celebration” and more “an opportunity to reflect on our past, and think about both the positive and negative aspects of our history.”

Markham pointed to the seminary’s Reparations Fund, which was created in 2019 and aimed at making payments to the descendants of blacks both free and enslaved who worked at VTS but were either not compensated at all or not fairly compensated for their labor. The fund also gives financial aid to black clergy and churches.

“The program is part of the seminary’s commitment to recognizing the racism in its past and working toward healing and justice in the future,” said Markham.

The dean and president also told CP that “it was wonderful to welcome so many friends, alumni and members of the community to our campus to gather together to mark the moment,” adding that the seminary was “excited to be embarking on our next 100 years of ministry and mission.”

The bicentennial was observed over the course of four days last week, with each day having a particular focus.

Last Wednesday centered on the African American Episcopal Historical Collection and the presence of African Americans in The Episcopal Church. Thursday focused on alumni reunion and Friday focused on friends, family and community, and included games and a dog-friendly church service. Saturday featured the Eucharist service held in honor of the Historic Bicentenary.

Markham told CP that the different themes were chosen to reflect “the many different aspects of VTS as a community and organization.”

“The African American Episcopal Historical Collection is a significant partner that seeks to honor the legacy of African Americans in The Episcopal Church, and this act is an essential part of our own reflections at this moment,” he said.

“Thursday’s focus on alumni included a reunion, while Friday’s focus on friends, family, and community provided an opportunity to welcome people from the wider community to our campus. While each day had a broad theme, events were not limited to these themes.”

For the VTS president, he considered the “most moving part” of the bicentennial observance to be a livestreamed conversation with seminary alumnus the Most Rev. Hosam E. Naoum, Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, who was unable to attend the events because of the war between Israel and Hamas.

“He joined us by a livestream link from Jerusalem,” Markham told CP. “It was deeply moving to be able to talk to him during this difficult time and for all of us present to have the opportunity to show him our support for his ministry.”

When asked by CP about what he hoped attendees of the historic bicentenary took away from last week’s events, Markham replied that he wanted them to have “a continuing commitment to supporting our work.”

“The strengths of this institution are very dependent on friends, alumni and other stakeholders who value what we do,” Markham said.

This story was updated to include more detailed information on the Reparations Fund.