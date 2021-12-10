Worship leader advances to 'The Voice' finals after tearful rendition of ‘Break Every Chain’

Twenty-five-year-old worship leader Jershika Maple beat out some of her competitors on “The Voice” this week with a powerful rendition of the gospel song “Break Every Chain.”

At the start of the episode, Maple said her time on the singing competition show had taught her that she could do anything she set in her sights. She also discovered that she’s only in “competition with herself” and continues to lean on her faith to help her through.

As the show progressed, Maple learned she was at the bottom of the competition and would have to perform for a chance to be instantly saved and progress to the finale of the NBC series. It was a position she also found herself in last week and advanced.

Though struggling with a sore throat, the singer proceeded to belt out Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s gospel anthem. The hair-raising performance garnered a standing ovation from every judge on the show. She concluded the performance in tears.

Maple’s coach, John Legend, a pastor’s kid who, like the singer, also grew up in the Church, told her she had “done it again.”

“You brought yourself to tears, but you probably brought America to tears,” Legend gushed. “I hate that you get put in this position. You’re one of the best vocalists in this show that I’ve ever worked with. You deserve to go to the finale.”

In the end, Maple won the instant save again and made it to the finale.

The Louisiana native, who now resides in Texas, first joined the competition on coach Kelly Clarkson’s team. She was later stolen by Legend during the Battles rounds when Clarkson chose singer Jeremy Rosado over her in their dual battle.

According to Maple’s online bio, she grew up singing in church and has been a part of many choirs.

In an interview with The Shreveport Times, the singer said she’s been singing since the age of 3. Her mother and uncle first noticed her talent as she sang along to a “Barney” song.

“So, my mom put me in the church choir. I was in the children’s choir, every choir you could think of ever since,” she shared. “I was big in the choir scene.”

During an earlier performance on “The Voice,” Maple performed the hit CCM tune, “God Only Knows,” originally performed by for King & Country. She dedicated the performance to two of her elementary school teachers who helped her as she struggled with dyslexia.

Maple released the spiritual track “I Give” earlier this year, now available to stream and download.