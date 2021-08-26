Lauren Daigle’s 'timeless' album 'Look Up Child' tops Christian Albums Chart for 100th week

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle's album Look Up Child has reached another milestone, hitting 100 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart. The singer said she is grateful that the album continues to reach people through difficult times.

Daigle's third full-length album holds the record for the most time atop the tally in the list's 41-year history. Look Up Child first came in at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart upon its Sept. 22, 2018 release.

The success of the album was spearheaded by Daigle’s crossover hit song, "You Say." The single also made history topping the streaming, airplay and sales-based Hot Christian Songs list for 132 weeks.

“It's amazing to me, It really blows my mind,” Daigle told Billboard. “I would say I had desired that it would be successful, but to see how effective it has become has been really beautiful. The best part of that is seeing how people have used the album and how it's walked with them through a really difficult time or beautiful season. That's the best part of this type of an accomplishment.”

The Louisiana native said that when she created the album, she hoped it would be timeless. However, she never anticipated the songs would guide listeners through a global pandemic.

“The thing that is so special about music is that it really can be timeless. Throughout the record-making process for Look Up Child, I remember saying I just wanted it to be a timeless body of work. I want it to be something that even in 20 years, 30 years, people can still pull up and listen to,” she said.

“I think that's the beauty of music as a whole. It can impact you in one way for a certain season or period of time, and then it can mean something completely different in seasons or years that follow.”

The artist added: “I think that's what this record is doing for people. It's bringing them to a place of home that they remembered back in 2018, reflecting on good memories and good moments. They're finding a sense of home in the lyrics and in the sentiment of the record. I feel like when tragedy strikes or when chaos strikes, it's a beautiful thing to return home and to remind yourself that there is still good out there, and I think that's what people are doing with this record.”

The songwriter said she wants her songs to be “palatable, and tangible, and livable” for her listeners.

“To see these charts and to see the things that have come from the [commercial] success of this record is really beautiful because it means people are still holding onto it or finding it for the first time,” she noted.

Daigle is gearing up for her Lauren Daigle World Tour. The tour, which launches Sept. 24, was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-10 global restrictions. The artist told Billboard she also has a goal of releasing a new album in 2022.

Her latest single, “Tremble,” gives her millions of fans a glimpse into her personal experience in the presence of God. Though Daigle had performed "Tremble" while on the road, the multi-platinum selling artist shared her live performance of the single with the world for the first time last month.