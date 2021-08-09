Lauren Daigle's newly-released song 'Tremble' explains her experience in God's presence

Multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle released a new single this month, “Tremble,” giving her millions of fans a glimpse into her personal experience with the presence of God.

Though Daigle has been performing "Tremble" for the past few years while on the road, the two-time Grammy Award-winner recently shared her live performance of the single with the world for the first time.

“I will tremble at no other name/ My heart's surrendered to no other reign/ I will bow at no other throne/ Rest my heart at no other home/ Let these hands lift no other crown/ Let these knees fall on no other ground/ Draw these eyes from the gold that won't shine/ You turn this life from water to wine,” Daigle sings in the first verse.

In the chorus, the singer details what happens when she encounters the presence of God.

“I tremble/ I tremble, Lord/ In your presence,” the Louisiana native repeatedly sings.

Along with the audio release of the single, Daigle released a live video of her performance in the Greek Theatre while on her “Look Up Child World Tour.”

“I’ve been performing 'Tremble' for a few years now, holding on until the right moment to share it with everyone,” Daigle shared in a statement. “I’ve always had a special connection with this song and have loved seeing the audience reaction every night. I cannot wait to get back to performing it this fall!”

In 2019, The Christian Post attended a concert in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Daigle passionately sang with her hands raised in the air.

Speaking with CP before the concert, the artist said she was most moved by how her music has impacted people from all over the world.

"Winning Grammys is so special, but it's really the stories, it's getting to be with people, it's getting to see people's faces, hear how the music has changed their lives,” Daigle said. “I can't believe I was in Africa at the airport and they're like, ‘Oh my gosh, you got to see your record is in the music store in Africa.’ I was like, ‘What in the world?’”

The 29-year-old is gearing up for her “Lauren Daigle World Tour.” The tour, which launches Sept. 24, was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-10 global restrictions.

The crossover artist has had great success in both the Christian and mainstream markets in recent years. Daigle recently came under criticism for her single “Hold On To Me” because the message was not overtly Christian. However, with "Tremble," the singer is returning to her Christian roots.

The singer’s last album, Look Up Child, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in 2018, beating out famous secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Since then, Daigle has broken several records and remained a Billboard favorite.

“I want people who encounter my music, whether through a live appearance or on an album, to connect to something greater than themselves," she told CP in a past interview. “I want the lyrics of my songs to spread love and foster unity. I hope those listening hear something that stirs them to be a light in this world and bring a smile to someone’s face.”

“Tremble” is now available to stream.