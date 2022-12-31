'War Room' directors Alex and Stephen Kendrick tease 3 projects for 2023: 'The goal is to be faithful'

Filmmaking brothers Alex and Stephen Kendrick are teasing new films for 2023, including a video curriculum on making faith-based films for college students.

The brothers are behind a slew of faith-based films, including "War Room," "Overcomer," and most recently, "Lifemark." They recently told Christian Headlines that fans can expect three more projects in the coming year.

"As long as the Lord says keep rolling, we're gonna keep rolling," Alex Kendrick said.

The three projects include the re-release of their first film, "Flywheel" (2003), a video curriculum for college students, "Heart of a Filmmaker," and a new film.

"We're shooting next year," Alex Kendrick told the outlet. "And we're very excited about [it]."

The curriculum will teach students "what we've learned as Christian [filmmakers]" about how "to include the Lord's principles and how we tell stories and make films."

"The goal is to be faithful with what God's called you to do and the platform that you have to honor Him," Kendrick said. "I cannot deny that He led us in that direction and blessed our loaves and fish. He's getting the glory. We're not getting the glory for it. … We commit it to Him. And we just trust Him with the results."

The brothers are known for creating films that speak to society's most pressing issues — from fatherlessness to questions of identity.

Stephen Kendrick recently told The Christian Post that whatever issue they're tackling through their films, they've found that God's timing is "perfect," adding, "We're just in the bus hanging on for the ride."

Their latest film, "Lifemark," which stars Kirk Cameron, addresses abortion and adoption. The movie premiered just months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that usurped state laws and legalized abortion nationwide.

"Believers and churches and communities need to be reminded of the beauty and the compassion that they can demonstrate to girls that are in unwanted pregnancies, to the unborn that have no one speaking up for them, to families that will need to step up and demonstrate compassion and concern at every level," Kendrick said.

The brothers acknowledge that the film's subject matter is "sensitive," but it's nevertheless a topic the Church must address with "love and compassion."

"Sometimes the truth is hard to process, but we've got to go there," Steven Kendrick said. "And so we are now in a position to say that when Scripture says to stand for the innocent and fight for those who cannot fight for themselves, that … God knows us in the womb, and He knows us before we're born, He knows everything about us, and He values us, for us to stand for the unborn."

Cameron, a seasoned actor, also encouraged the Church to talk about hot-button issues, like the Kendricks do through film. He contended that when the Church has been silent throughout history, "terrible things happened."

"Terrible things happen all over the world when the Church is silent. And then when we try to speak up, it's too late," he warned.

"And I think we're reaching that critical point in America's history and culture, don't you think, when we look at the things that divide us in this country? In fact, I don't think we have so much that actually divides us, but I think that there are forces that are using the mainstream media to tell us that we're so divided, that we're irreconcilable, that we need to burn the whole thing down and start over."