Home News Watch: First trailer for 'Reagan' drops, highlights Dennis Quaid as the 40th president

The trailer for the Dennis Quaid film "Reagan" has been released, highlighting Ronald Reagan's extraordinary journey from his modest beginnings in a small town through the glitz of Hollywood and onto the global stage as a world leader.

The film, scheduled to premiere in theaters nationwide on August 30, features an all-star cast including Quaid as Reagan, Academy Award winner Jon Voight, Golden Globe nominee Penelope Ann Miller, BAFTA nominee Mena Suvari, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kevin Dillon and Disney star David Henrie.

In the trailer, Reagan's dedication to his country and tenacity are highlighted: "There's nothing a retired governor can do, but a president, now you can do a thing or two," he says.

When asked what the "greatest issues" facing the U.S. are, Reagan answers without hesitation: "No question about it. Communism in the Soviet Union."

The film is narrated by Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent whose life intertwines with Reagan's. The film was written by Howard Klausner, based on Paul Kengor's 2006 book, The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism.

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, the film was shot in Oklahoma and California, including Reagan's cherished Rancho Del Cielo and Air Force One. "Reagan" chronicles Reagan's rise from humble beginnings to Hollywood stardom, culminating in his role as commander in chief on the world stage.

"I've always been told bits and pieces of the stories of Ronald Reagan's life, but this movie puts the whole story together," noted Quaid. "I've played quite a few real people over the years, and I like to play them from their point of view, without judgment. It was a big challenge for me to get behind the public persona of the man and also to move beyond my own feelings of admiration for him."

"Reagan" is directed by Sean McNamara ("Soul Surfer," "Miracle Season") and marks the debut release from the newly established ShowBiz Direct studio. The studio is spearheaded by industry veterans Kevin Mitchell, Richie Fay, and Scott Kennedy.

Initially planned for a 2023 release, "Reagan" faced production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and was further postponed by an actors' strike. It resumed shooting seven months after initially shutting down.

Quaid recently shared with CP how he's passionate about using his platform to share stories that honor his Christian faith, family and the U.S.

The actor told CP he's seeing a "hunger" for positive and uplifting films.

"I've been actually kind of surprised by that, like by the success of 'I Can Only Imagine' — it's not a Hollywood movie," he said. "Hollywood doesn't understand their audience anymore. People want to go to the movies to feel things and can't just discount the spirit, and people hunger for that. And so, these stories are really getting a lot of traction these days."