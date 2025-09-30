Home News Watch: ‘The Chosen Adventures’ trailer unveiled ahead of Oct. 17 Prime Video launch

“The Chosen Adventures,” a new animated series from the writers of “The Chosen,” has released its official trailer ahead of its Oct. 17 premiere on Prime Video, and promises to be filled with "whimsy, whit and biblical truths" that families can enjoy together.

“The Chosen Adventures” follows 9-year-old Abby and her best friend, Joshua, as they navigate life in the Galilean city of Capernaum, circa 30 CE.

“When the children encounter a wise craftsman and teacher, Jesus of Nazareth, he changes the way they see the world. And did we mention that she has a talking sheep?” reads the film synopsis.

The 14-episode series features Jonathan Roumie (“The Chosen”) as the voice of Jesus, Romy Fay as Abby, Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird,” “Richard Jewell,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”) as Sheep, Elizabeth Tabish (“The Chosen,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”) as Mary Magdalene, Yvonne Orji (“Night School”) as Pigeon, Danny Nucci (“The Rock”) as Abba, and Jordin Sparks (“Left Behind”) as Fish.

Cast members Paras Patel, Brandon Potter, Noah James and George H. Xanthis also reprise their roles from “The Chosen.”

Dallas Jenkins, creator, writer and director of “The Chosen,” said the idea for the children’s storyline dates back to the earliest days of the hit series.

“When we were first devising Season 1, I remember specifically saying, ‘I’d love to do an episode where we are really spending time with Jesus and we are seeing Him through the eyes of children,’” Jenkins said. “We did have this thought of, ‘Boy, it would be interesting to kind of dive deeper, like what happens to those kids after they’ve met Jesus.”

Jenkins also told The Christian Post that the series is full of "whimsy, whit and biblical truths" that families can enjoy together.

"A children's show isn't intended to, nor is it ever going to, take you all the way into the depth of the Jesus story that you're going to get as you get a little bit older," he said. "You hear the story overall, but because you're not an adult, you can't totally identify with the pain and suffering. This is still a show for kids; we're not getting in there and trying to scare them or anything like that. It's going to be covering biblical truths, but it's designed to ease them into some of these stories. It's going to engage them with Scripture, and then hopefully that's going to supplement the mothership show as well."

Vanessa Benavente, who plays Jesus' mother Mary in "The Chosen," told CP the show will be "uplifting and inspiring for children."

"This all started in season one with the episode with Jesus and the children, which is probably one of my favorites," she said. "I feel like that is the type of thing that I would love my children to be watching; inspiring, uplifting."

Watch the trailer for "The Chosen Adventures" below.