'We're in a crisis': America's 'first post-Christian generation,' moral relativism — and a powerful prayer solution

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christian Post reporter Leah Klett joins “The Christian Post Podcast” to break down the moral chaos impacting Christianity and culture more broadly.

But despite the consternation — an apathy and confusion that is deeply impacting young people — Klett reveals a powerful ministry solution that can help bring faith back into the fold for an increasingly confused generation.

Listen to Klett discuss a fascinating prayer effort aimed at bridging generational divides:

Read the article based on this interview here. And listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app. And be sure to subscribe to the “Christian Post Podcast” on your favorite platforms: