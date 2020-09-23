We're living in a 'kairos' moment, repentance is necessary: Christian leaders

Christian leaders are gathering together in the nation's capital to focus on repentance in tumultuous times and what some believe is a "kairos" moment in history.

"Without repentance, we have nothing else. That is the foundation of the order of God in Scripture and in all things," Kevin Jessip, president of Global Strategic Alliance, told The Christian Post.

Jessip and several others are assembling in Washington, D.C., this week to pray and cry out to God for revival. Known as The Return, a national and global movement of prayer and repentance, the 10-day event began with the Feast of Trumpets (Sept. 18) and will end with the Day of Atonement (Sept. 28). This is also known as the Days of Awe between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. This year, it also coincides with the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower.

When people go from rebellion to redemption, there is a process, he explained. First, there's repentance to reconciliation, then restoration, and then comes revival.

Jessip believes that a righteous praying remnant of believers has been seeking God for this for many years.

"I believe God has given us a kairos moment in time where He affords us the opportunity and we can't miss this opportunity. We have to come and bow before a Holy God in holy reverence, humble ourselves, seek His face, and cry out, repent for our sin," he said.

As part of the revival, leaders from over 150 nations will be participating in a day of prayer on Saturday. The broadcast will be hosted in over 90 languages in real-time translation. Christian media outlets including CBN, TBN, Daystar, TCT, and GOD TV will also be broadcasting the event. Featured speakers will include HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, evangelist Anne Graham Lotz, Messianic Jewish Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, pro-life evangelist Alveda King, Dr. James Dobson, Bishop Harry Jackson and several others.

Jessip said he and other intercessors will be praying that Christ will be placed at the center of every home, that families will be restored, and unjust laws and court decisions will be overturned.

"The whole story of the Bible is about a Father seeking a Bride for His Son, and so the Bride of Christ, the remnant and righteous is coming to the nation's capital in holy reverence to repent and to petition Him to have mercy in the midst of the judgment that we're now beginning to find ourselves in," he said.

"We're believing Him to manifest His presence in a way we've never seen before and all we're doing is simply setting sails to catch the wind of the Spirit moving now in this kairos moment."

Jessip added that he believes the United States is in a "Jonah-Nineveh" moment.

"Jonah went into Nineveh and said 'It's 40 days, folks, and then it's all over' and they had repentance and revival. That's where we are today in America," Jessip said.

The American church writ large has moved from the centering around the presence of God to their programs. The Church should not be about gathering and containing but equipping and releasing people for the work of ministry, he said.

Asked what he sees coming on the horizon, the GSA president mentioned an economic collapse that will occur in phases and will eventually be worldwide as the debt of the world is unsustainable. This will yield massive changes in how we live, he explained.

In addition to economic turmoil, Jessip also believes the intensity of natural disasters and geophysical events such as tsunamis, hurricanes, earthquakes and fires will increase and they are a part of coming judgment as are man-made disasters such as an EMP and other terrorist attacks. Concurrently, a demonic antichrist spirit is arising, he added.

"The Scriptures tell us plainly what we're going to be seeing," he said. "We are living in the last of the last days. It's time for prodigals to come home."

Likewise, Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow emphasized in an interview with CP the necessity of repentance, particularly for those struggling with addiction. During the event, prayers will be offered for those suffering in that way, as Lindell, a former cocaine addict, once did.

He recounted how when he spoke earlier this year at the Rose Garden at the White House amid the pandemic — he turned his pillow factories into a mask-making facility — he stressed the need to turn back to God and spend time with families.

Lindell will be speaking and launching a recovery network for addicts and will be giving copies of his new book to those who contribute $25 toward The Return. His book is titled, What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO.

When speaking about addiction, the addiction itself is not the problem but a manifestation about the problem, but a broken heart, often a deep wound, he said.

"I believe it's the greatest time in history to be alive. We're a part of the biggest revival ever. People are going to be surrendering by the millions, either coming back to the Lord or surrendering for the first time," Lindell said.