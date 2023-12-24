Home Church & Ministries What are churches doing when Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday?

For most years, Christmas Eve is a time when many churches across the United States and abroad hold multiple worship services to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

However, unlike most years, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, which means the usual morning services most congregations have might be altered because of the liturgical calendar.

So what are some churches doing in response to this? Are they canceling morning worship, revising their regular schedules, or simply holding all the usual services?

The Christian Post spoke with representatives of multiple churches across the U.S. to see how they were scheduling worship on Christmas Eve Sunday.

The Church of the Resurrection, a multisite congregation that is also one of the world's largest United Methodist Church congregations, will be holding several services on Christmas Eve.

According to COR spokesperson Cathy Bien, the church is scheduled to hold 44 candlelight services, including 29 in-person services among their six physical locations, plus services online and on television.

“Christmas Eve Candlelight Services are very much a defining experience for Resurrection and a tradition for our congregation and community. For that reason, even when Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, all our weekend services will be Candlelight Christmas Eve Services,” Bien explained to CP.

“Our Christmas Eve service includes the same elements as a regular Sunday worship service, along with the passing of the candlelight.”

As with other churches this year, Resurrection began observing Advent on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the traditional four weeks of the Christmas season leading up to Dec. 24.

In addition to the services held on Christmas Eve and the day before, COR also held a special candlelight Christmas Eve service on Thursday for those traveling out of town for Christmas.

“Then, we offer Christmas Eve services on Saturday when we would have regular Saturday night services at two of our locations,” said Bien, adding that a children’s service will be held at 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve, followed by traditional candlelight services at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“One thing to note is that we have kept our regular online and broadcast times on Sunday for audience consistency, although these will all be Candlelight Christmas Eve services.”

St. Andrew Catholic Church of Pasadena, California, will hold several services on Christmas Eve, both in English and Spanish. English masses will take place at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with a midnight Mass as well. They will also have English and Spanish Masses on Christmas Day on Monday.

In brief comments emailed to CP, Father Marcos Gonzalez of St. Andrew Church said the schedule was meant to “accommodate everyone” while having the “same number of Masses” if Christmas Eve had fallen on another day of the week.

“When it falls on a Sunday, we use the regular Sunday schedule but add Vigil Masses plus the midnight Mass,” he explained.

Immanuel Bible Church, a nondenominational megachurch in Springfield, Virginia, not far from Washington, D.C., will hold two worship services on Christmas Eve morning and an additional Spanish-language service at 12:45 p.m.

Additionally, according to Immanuel spokesperson Steve Holley, IBC will hold two services that the congregation calls “Christmas Vespers” at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

“This has been our customary schedule to have at least one morning worship service when Christmas Eve falls on Sunday and a Christmas Vespers Service in the evening,” Holley told CP. “We are a soon to be 60-year-old church so this is not our first Christmas rodeo.”

Holley also noted that whenever “Christmas Eve falls on a different day of the week, we will only have the two Christmas Eve services, adding that this has been the trend going at least as far back as the 1970s.

Pastor Jeremiah Lange of Marion Presbyterian Church of Marion, Kansas, told CP that his congregation will have a morning worship service in which they will celebrate the fourth Sunday of Advent.

“Then, in the evening, we will have a Family Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. in our Fellowship Hall, followed by an 11 p.m. candlelight service in our sanctuary,” Lange said.

“We didn’t really decide on this schedule as much as we just incorporated our normal Christmas Eve service schedule into our normal Sunday schedule.”

Lange also told CP that the Christmas Eve service schedule remains “the same as when it falls on other days of the week” and that this year’s Christmas Eve Sunday schedule reflects how his congregation has handled past years when Christmas Eve fell on a Sunday.

Danny de Armas, senior associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Orlando, Florida, told CP that his congregation was having four "identical services" on Christmas Eve, with three being in the morning, and a fourth at 1 p.m.

"We reviewed several options for a few months before landing on this schedule in September," he said. "We wanted to keep our typical Sunday schedule and accommodate an expected high attendance. Keeping the usual three and adding a fourth at 1 p.m. seemed a good option. "

De Armas noted that this was a new idea for Christmas Eve, as the last year it fell on a Sunday his church had five services at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.