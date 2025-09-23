Home News What's driving pastors to quit early?

A new study has identified the specific conditions under which Protestant pastors are more likely to leave ministry. Though few exit before retirement, those who do tend to face common stressors within their churches and personal lives.

One of the strongest indicators of longevity was whether pastors shared their personal struggles with others in their congregation, according to a study by Lifeway Research.

Pastors who said they opened up at least monthly to lay leaders were 2.2 times more likely to still be serving, while those who regularly spoke with a Bible study group were 3.9 times more likely to stay.

The analysis also found that isolation was closely linked to burnout, with 68% of former pastors reported feeling isolated in their role. Pastors who reported feeling more isolated were 1.7 times less likely to still be in ministry.

Family dynamics also played a significant role, as pastors who reported putting family ahead of pastoral duties when time conflicts arose increased their chances of staying in ministry by 1.7 times. Involving family members in ministry also positively influenced a pastor’s longevity.

The Lifeway Research analysis drew from two surveys, one of 487 current pastors surveyed April 1 – May 8, and another of 397 former pastors surveyed May 6 through July 6.

The report also found that accurate expectations from the congregation, experience with counseling, lower congregation conflict and pastors of churches with sabbatical plans were more likely to remain at their positions.

Additionally, there were age and church size variables for whether a pastor quit early or remained until retirement age. For example, pastors aged 55 to 64 were 2.6 times more likely to step away than other age groups. Pastors leading churches with 100 to 249 weekly attendees were 1.8 times less likely to remain in the ministry, while those heading congregations of 250 or more were 7.3 times more likely to leave.

Last month, Lifeway Research released a report analyzing why various former pastors opted to leave their ministry roles. Based on an online survey of 730 former clergy, the August report found that 18% of respondents cited conflict in a church as the reason, with another 16% citing “burnout” as the reason.

The lead reason was a “change in calling,” with 40% of respondents citing this, while other reasons included family issues (10%), personal finances (10%), illness (6%), being a poor fit with a church (6%), denominational issues (4%), and the church closing due to the COVID-19 lockdowns (3%).