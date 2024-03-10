Home News Who are the declared nominees for SBC president?

The Southern Baptist Convention, the United States’ largest Protestant denomination, will hold their Annual Meeting in June in Indianapolis, Indiana, which include electing a new president.

Current SBC President Bart Barber, who was elected in 2022 and then reelected last year, will be stepping down, as the convention does not allow individuals to serve more than two consecutive terms.

While it is not common in recent years for more than two people to be nominated for SBC president at the annual meeting, 2022 and 2021 both saw messengers pick among four candidates.

At the 2008 SBC Annual Meeting, six individuals were nominated for convention president, with Georgia Pastor Johnny Hunt winning on the first ballot with 52.94% of the approximately 5,800 votes cast.

Having more than two candidates vying for an open seat could drive up the number of messengers who attend this year's annual meeting.

Here's a list of the four individuals expected to be nominated for president at the SBC's Annual Meeting in June, listed in order of when the announcement was made that they would be nominated.