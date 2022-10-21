Medically 'transing' children is a media-backed scandal, doctors warn

Medical scandals are particularly difficult to expose when academia, the corporate press, and the entertainment industry further them, according to doctors and investigative journalists raising the alarm about experimental transgender medicalization.

In the second episode of “Generation Indoctrination: Inside The Transgender Battle,” The Christian Post’s new documentary-style investigative podcast series, released Friday, Dr. Quentin Van Meter explains that the brewing catastrophe of transing minors has occurred with the speed that it has due to nefarious institutional pressures. The Atlanta-based pediatric endocrinologist, who's also president of the American College of Pediatricians, noted that the main tactic used by activists in the medical field is to classify anyone who dares to express caution or an opinion that contravenes the socially-approved narrative on these issues as narrow-minded and discriminatory.

One of the chief rhetorical weapons such activists employ amounts to “if you don’t believe what we say then you are bigoted and hateful,” Van Meter said.

“That’s kind of the starting point. And it’s sort of an unspoken truth because if anybody does really come outside the box and say ‘Whoa, this isn't right,' they are immediately attacked,” he added.

As the United States and Canada appear to be proceeding full-speed ahead with so-called “gender-affirming care,” European nations are now backing away from this experimental treatment protocol. In July, following years of whistleblowers raising the alarm about children being rushed down this pathway, a judicial review wherein a detransitioner named Keira Bell spoke of how she was irreversibly harmed, and an independent review by Dr. Hillary Cass, the NHS Tavistock gender identity clinic in London, was ordered to close.

According to Dr. Andre Van Mol, a family medicine doctor in Redding, California, many are simply uninformed about the scope of the corruption and how many minors are being given hormones and undergoing trans surgeries. He recalled an endocrinology colleague, who was also from California, presenting a few years ago before a group of federal lawmakers who were also doctors and equally horrified to learn how deep the malfeasance went as he showed them details that were unearthed from an NIH research grant that was awarded to several pediatric gender clinics.

One of the doctors involved in the study had lowered the age of the cross-sex hormone cohort inclusion criteria from 13 to 8 years old. In that same presentation, to the horror of legislators who were listening who had no idea this was going on in the nation they represented, the endocrinologist also highlighted an article in JAMA Pediatrics indisputably showing that elective double mastectomies had been performed on girls as young as 13.

“It’s just unbelievable if you didn’t know it was happening. And it shouldn’t be, and it won’t be happening long. This is all going to go down. But we don’t want to wait until it simply goes down by the weight of its scientific frailty” and low-quality scientific data, Van Mol said in the podcast.

“When the kids in the families that have gone down this path and then are devastated by it, don’t just sue the doctors and hospitals but the insurance companies, the pharmaceutical firms, the biotech companies, all the way up the chain. That’s when this thing is going to stop because it's going to be shown that it is not the cash cow that it is now.”

He noted that the most famous study out of Sweden tracked 324 post-operative trans-identifying individuals and found that they had a 19 times higher hazard of completed suicide against population-matched controls and that the same group also had a substantially higher rate of psychiatric hospitalization. In other words, far from alleviating their distress, surgery to appear more as the opposite sex considerably worsened their lives and, in many cases, served to end it prematurely.

Documentary filmmaker and bioethicist Jennifer Lahl of the Center for Bioethics & Culture emphasized that what is manifesting now in the medical arena is part of a much longer breakdown in medical ethics. Her documentary films. “Trans Mission: What’s the Rush to Reassign Gender?” (2021) and “The Detransition Diaries: Saving Our Sisters,” the latter of which was released last month, scrutinize the dearth of medical ethics in trans medicalization in youth and highlight the personal stories of those who underwent the experimental protocols and wound up with regret and grave damage to their bodies.

These medical atrocities were allowed to happen in part because of the larger shifts in medical ethics and the lack of a common ethical framework and language, she explains. The approach doctors are now taking is a move away from individual patient needs toward their various whims. They have gone from being physicians to service providers; those they are serving have gone from being patients to clients or customers, Lahl remarked of this shift.

“I hear from medical students all that time that they have very little ethics training,” she added, noting that their medical schools are churning out technicians who rarely if ever ask questions about whether they ought to be doing what they are doing.

Yet the supposed professionals that have been carrying out this experimental medicalization have been able to escape accountability in large part because of the systematic dishonesty in the corporate media.

Jennifer Bilek, an investigative journalist who blogs regularly at her Substack and at the 11thHourBlog has extensively traced the money from the medical industry that is driving transgender ideology globally. She urges people not to be deceived by individual publications and magazines, as many are connected to corporate media conglomerates, all of which are simultaneously pushing the same message: that transgenderism is cool and a hip lifestyle.

“All of these conglomerates have a massive health platform, and so they are integrally tied to the medical-industrial complex. The medical-industrial complex is driving these identities for profit, so they are going to drive them through these media platforms,” Bilek said on the podcast.

“They’re all sending these same messages at the same time. It’s pretty wild how it’s all connected.”

For journalist Lisa Selin Davis, a political liberal and a journalist who has been critical of how the Left and mainstream news agencies have reported on gender issues, it was disheartening to discover how left-wing publications refused to engage the substance. When left-wing people she knew started speaking to her about what seemed like right-wing conspiracies — that pharmaceutical companies were performing medical experiments on gay kids — she was befuddled but decided to investigate it further.

“What finally broke me was reading the desistance literature,” Davis recalled in the podcast, recounting how she reviewed 11 studies that examined youth who were referred for gender dysphoria. All of the studies found that the vast majority of those young people grew out of their confusion after puberty, and of those who desisted, many went on to live their lives as homosexuals.

The scariest aspect for Davis is the gender identity revolution’s sinister bent toward “family abolition,” which she describes as “the idea that if your parents are unsupportive you should reject them, that children should be removed from families that don’t wish to medically or socially transition their child.”

