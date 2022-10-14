Pastor killed after driver runs red light; leaves behind wife, 2 kids

A Wisconsin pastor was killed while driving to work when a man who was reportedly running late for jury duty ran a red light and crashed into the clergyman’s car.

Aaron Strong, 40, a pastor at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Milwaukee, was hit by a driver running a stop light on Wednesday morning. The pastor later died at a local hospital.

Grace Evangelical Lutheran announced Strong’s death on the church's Facebook page that evening, asking people to “keep Abbie Strong and their children, Hannah and Elijah, in your prayers.”

“Like Job, the question ‘Why?’ troubles all of us regarding this tragedy. Like Job, we are reminded that our majestic God does not always provide an answer to that question. But what brings us everlasting comfort is that God’s mercy shines as bright as his majesty,” stated the church.

“It is that mercy of God that filled Pastor Strong’s heart and that he so joyfully proclaimed throughout his ministry, including his seven years at Grace. As we process grief, we will cling to the cross of Jesus and the miracle of his empty tomb that assured Pastor Strong and assures us of life forever in perfect joy.”

Strong was active in the church, which had a reported 1,100 members, overseeing Bible classes, discipleship ministries, and a ministry centered on college students, reported Fox 6 Milwaukee.

“God gives you the strength to push on,” said Grace Evangelical Luther Lead Pastor James Huebner to Fox 6. “We make our plans, but then there’s moments the tears just flow, you know? You can’t help it.”

“He was a great pastor and great partner, but he was equally a great husband and dad.”

Strong preached his final sermon last Sunday, titling it “The Gift That Keeps on Giving” and focused his remarks on 2 Corinthians 9:10-15.

“We are less than 80 days away from Christmas,” he preached at the time. “Thirty percent of Americans will start their Christmas shopping during this month.”

“Whenever you start, maybe you’ll want to start thinking about a gift that maybe is long-lasting, something that is a gift that keeps on giving.”

“The Apostle Paul gives us a far greater gift in our reading today from 2nd Corinthians chapter 9. A gift that truly is one that keeps on giving,” he added.

The 22-year-old man accused of speeding through the red light and crashing into Strong was, according to WISN 12 News, running late for jury duty at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

The trial in question was for Lamontrez Haywood, who was facing charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, with WISN reporting that, because of “the tragic events and the juror now not being able to appear in trial the courts deemed it a mistrial.”