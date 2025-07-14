Home News Without proof, Tucker Carlson accuses Israel of 'committing crimes' in US, claims Epstein was Israeli agent

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson told an audience last Friday at the Turning Point meeting in Florida that Jeffrey Epstein was most likely an Israeli Mossad agent. [Turning Point is an American nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses.]

“The real question is not ‘Was Jeffrey Epstein a weirdo who was abusing girls?’ Carlson stated. “The real question is, why was he doing this, on whose behalf, and where did the money come from?”

“I think the real answer is Jeffrey Epstein was working on behalf of intel services, probably not American,” he stated. “And we have every right to ask, on whose behalf was he working?”

Carlson then went on to point a finger at Israel, as he has done quite frequently since the start of the Oct. 7, 2023, war, and the launch of his own media program, "The Tucker Carlson Show."

“Now, no one’s allowed to say that the foreign government is Israel because we have been somehow cowed into thinking that’s naughty,” Carlson opined to loud cheers and clapping from the Turning Point audience.

“There is nothing wrong with saying that. There is nothing hateful about saying that, Carlson stated. He went on to say, “There’s nothing even anti-Israel about saying that.”

“And you have the right to expect your government will not act against your interests, and you have a right to demand that foreign governments not be allowed to act against your interests.”

Carlson also claimed that the Israeli government was directly asked whether Epstein had been working as a Mossad agent while committing crimes on U.S. soil — and refused to answer.

“Of course, that question has been asked to the government of Israel, and their answer is, ‘We're not going to tell you,’” Carlson claimed. He went on to say that U.S. financial support for Israel gives people the right to demand an answer.

“As long as we're sending you money, if you were committing crimes on our soil, we have an absolute right to know — did you do this or not?”

Carlson even claimed that “every single person in Washington D.C.” shares his opinion that Epstein was a Mossad agent, stating that none of them “hate Israel.”

In a recent episode of his show, Carlson spoke with "Breaking Points" host Saagar Enjeti about the abrupt reversal by Trump administration officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

The two officials claimed earlier this year to have “thousands” of documents in their possession related to the Epstein case. Patel even promised that there would be “no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned.”

Attorney General Bondi appeared to confirm the existence of the “Epstein client list” during a February interview with Fox News’ John Roberts, who asked her about the list.

She responded, "It's sitting on my desk right now to review. That's been a directive by President Trump. I'm reviewing that.”

In the episode last Tuesday, Carlson said he believes that Epstein’s crimes and those of his associates are being covered up to protect U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies.

“The only other explanation that I can think of, again, maybe you’ve got another, is that intel services are at the very center of this story, U.S. and Israeli, and they’re being protected,” he said. “I think that seems like the most obvious.”

Enjeti appeared to agree with Carlson, referring to a 2021 article on BuzzFeed about sex crimes committed by CIA staffers.

“There have been multiple documented cases of paedophilia inside of the CIA perpetrated by CIA officers,” Enjeti said. “There was a BuzzFeed News piece years back where the CIA specifically did not want to prosecute those individuals in federal court for fear that they would reveal sources and methods if they were pulled into open court, and they basically just made it go away.”

In his Turning Point speech, Carlson also stated, “No one has ever gotten to the bottom of that [Epstein’s backing and funding] because no one has ever tried. And moreover, it’s extremely obvious to anyone who watches — that this guy had direct connections to a foreign government,” he claimed.

While Carlson did not provide evidence for his claims — either on last Tuesday’s edition of his show or during his Turning Point speech — it appears he is drawing, at least in part, from the work of journalist Whitney Webb, who published a series of articles about the Epstein scandal on the website Unlimited Hangout. These later became the basis for a two-volume series published in 2022, called “One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeﬀrey Epstein.”

While those sources reveal connections between Epstein, his associates and several Israeli officials, they also reveal an extensive connection to U.S. intelligence services and crime organizations — all issues that Carlson ignores. He focused solely on Epstein’s connections to Israel.

Multiple accounts on social media responded to Carlson, asking for proof of his claims. Others, who appeared to be familiar with some of Webb’s research, questioned why Carlson only focused on Israel while ignoring the clear connections to political and government leaders in the United States.

Since the start of the Gaza War, Carlson has increasingly shared anti-Israel opinions and has hosted anti-Israel guests on his show, while deflecting questions about possible ties to Islamic businessmen.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.