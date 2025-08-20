Home News Woman arrested for threatening to kill President Trump: 'Disembowel him, cut out his trachea'

An Indiana woman has been arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump in the latest example of attempted political violence against the president thwarted by law enforcement.

In a video posted on X Monday, United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced that Nathalie Rose Jones had been arrested and charged with “two federal crimes for knowingly and willfully” threatening to take Trump’s life. Pirro explained that Jones traveled from New York to Washington, D.C., and had “been threatening and calling for the removal of the president and even worse as she got to D.C.” in social media posts.

The U.S. Secret Service elaborated on the timeline leading to Jones’ arrest in a statement released Monday. The law enforcement agency detailed how in a series of Instagram posts published from Aug. 2-9, Jones “called for President Trump’s removal, labeled President Trump as a terrorist, referred to President Trump’s administration as a dictatorship, and stated that President Trump had caused extreme and unnecessary loss of life in relation to the coronavirus.”

In an Aug. 6 Facebook post, Jones wrote, “I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present.” The U.S. Secret Service conducted an interview with Jones on Friday, where she referred to Trump as a “terrorist” and a “nazi,” threatened that she would kill him if given the opportunity and admitted to having a “bladed object” in her position that she would use to “carry out her mission of killing” the president.

In a follow-up interview Saturday, Jones admitted to making threatening comments directed at Trump while denying that she had any “present desire” to harm him. She was taken into custody and is now charged with threatening to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on the president, in addition to transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to kidnap and injure a person.

Both the first and second counts come with a maximum penalty of five years in prison, meaning that Jones could face up to 10 years behind bars if convicted.

“Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake — justice will be served,” Pirro vowed in her social media post.

“Protecting the President of the United States is our highest priority, and every potential threat is addressed with the utmost seriousness,” said U.S. Secret Service, Washington Field Office Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool. “Special Agents from New York and Washington, D.C., working in close coordination with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, acted swiftly and decisively to neutralize this alleged threat before it could escalate.”

Jones’ arrest comes about a year after Trump faced two high-profile assassination attempts. The first assassination attempt occurred in July 2024 at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as the then-presidential candidate spoke on stage. Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired a gun from an elevated position outside the outdoor rally site.

While Secret Service agents were able to move Trump out of harm’s way, the bullet grazed his right ear and caused him to bleed. During a speech at the Republican National Convention five days later, Trump attributed his survival to divine intervention as he proclaimed: “I had God on my side.”

“If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark and I would not be here tonight,” Trump insisted. “I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of God.”

Two months later, Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested after attempting to shoot Trump as he played golf at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. A Secret Service agent who spotted Routh fired at the gunman, who then escaped before he was arrested after fleeing the scene in his vehicle.