Home News Woman says chance encounter with Trump saved her from suicide

Years before he became the 45th and 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump had a chance encounter with a woman walking the streets of New York, sobbing over the loss of her parents and, in her despair, was contemplating suicide.

In an impromptu interview, the woman, only identified as Debbie, told a reporter that many years ago, when he was still hosting the NBC hit reality competition show "The Apprentice," Trump saw her crying, urged her not to do what he sensed she was thinking of doing, and asked if he could pray with her.

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt shared the video clip of the interviewer speaking with Debbie, who has lived in New York City for 50 years and wanted to share her personal experience with Trump that contradicts the media's narrative about the president.

“Trump saved my life, literally,” Debbie insisted in the interview. “My dad and my mom passed at the same time. I was in a bad place. I was going towards the Brooklyn Bridge.”

Debbie recalled how, as she was walking toward the bridge to take her own life, Trump interceded. “He was at a friend’s birthday party. When he saw me coming past, I was hysterical in tears and he gently grabbed my arm. He was like ‘Whoa, wait a minute, are you OK?’”

“He said, ‘I don’t know what you’re going to do right now, but whatever it is, forget about it, take it out of your head. Your mom and dad wouldn’t want that,’” Debbie shared. “And he talked to me until I forgot all about what I was going to do.”

Debbie recalled that Trump also said, "let me pray with you" before handing her a “folded up $100 bill.”

Talking through tears, Debbie told the reporter that she still has the $100 and had it framed.

“He saved my life,” she declared, admonishing “anybody that has anything bad to say about Trump,” adding, “he’s a good man.”

Debbie isn't the first person to vouch for Trump’s character dating back to his time as a private citizen after he entered the political arena. At one of his 2016 campaign rallies leading up to the Republican primary in Wisconsin, former Miss Wisconsin USA, Melissa Young, thanked Trump, who owned the Miss USA pageant at the time.

“You saved me in so many ways,” she told him at the rally. “In recent years, I’ve been struggling with an incurable illness and I’m on home care now.”

After informing Trump that “all of the tumors have been removed and I have a do not resuscitate order,” she expressed gratitude to the then-presidential candidate, saying that “in those days, in the hospital, I received from you a handwritten letter that said, ‘To the bravest woman I know.’”

In addition to thanking Trump for the handwritten note, Young also noted that because she won Miss Wisconsin USA when Trump owned the pageant, she was able to provide her 7-year-old son with “a full ride to college” when he graduates from high school. The then-Republican presidential frontrunner vowed that “we’re going to watch him.”

“Those doctors are going to be so wrong,” Trump predicted as he expressed optimism that Young would live to see her son graduate from high school and go to college. While speaking at the rally, Young shared that she has “been writing letters to him (her son) for when I’m in Heaven.”

Young maintained that the letters reflect what Trump has “done for him” and how her son “has a great responsibility to pay it forward just as you have done for us.”

In an interview with “Inside Edition,” Young insisted that Trump had “no idea that I was going to say that or that I was going to be there,” pushing back on the claim that her appearance at the rally had been staged.