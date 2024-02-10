Home News Women share their abortion stories: 'The life was just sucked out of me, too'

WASHINGTON — Three women have opened up about their past abortions and how they eventually forgave themselves after struggling with indescribable emotions and, in some cases, addictions.

Last month, thousands of pro-lifers from across the globe braved the cold and snow to attend the 51st annual March for Life, where the theme this year was "With Every Woman, For Every Child."

The theme emphasized the movement's dedication to uplifting pregnant women so that no woman feels alone before and after her pregnancy.

For those who have had an abortion, many women have described feeling as if abortion was their only option at that moment.

Women who spoke with The Christian Post discussed how they found healing after their abortions and have been inspired to help other women facing similar situations they experienced. The following pages highlight their stories.

