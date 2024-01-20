Home Politics March for Life attendees split on who they're backing in 2024 presidential election

WASHINGTON — Attendees of March for Life 2024 offered differing opinions of former President Donald Trump and other candidates in the 2024 presidential race, which could have lasting implications for the pro-life movement.

Pro-lifers from across the world braved the snow and cold weather at the National Mall Friday for the 51st annual March for Life. This year's event marks the second to take place following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which determined that the U.S. Constitution does not contain a right to abortion.

The Dobbs decision has dramatically transformed the abortion political landscape in the U.S., resulting in two dozen states enacting pro-life protections banning abortions at 15 weeks gestation or earlier. In addition to laws restricting abortion, several states have embraced policies making it easier for mothers to care for their babies so they do not feel so much pressure to choose abortion.

On the other hand, voters in California, Michigan, Vermont and Ohio have approved ballot measures establishing rights to abortion in their respective constitutions.

Attendees of this year's March for Life spoke with The Christian Post about the future of the pro-life movement and offered their thoughts about the 2024 presidential election.

Megan Dempsey from Lutz, Florida, attended the March for Life with a group from St. Timothy's Catholic Church to "defend life and show that God is good."

Dempsey, who participated in the event for the first time, said she views Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, as the best option for pro-lifers in the 2024 presidential election. She called on fellow young people to "stay strong and stay true to what you believe in and defend life from the moment of conception."

Nancy from Iowa attended the March for Life for the second time as part of an effort to "defend the right to life for the unborn." When asked for her thoughts on the 2024 presidential candidates, Nancy responded, "I don't like the stance that Donald Trump took … later in 2023 when he sort of backed off on his pro-life advocacy."

However, she told CP that she would likely "be voting for Donald Trump" in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump received criticism from some in the pro-life movement for calling the decision of one of his top rivals for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, to sign a six-week abortion ban, prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, a "terrible thing." At the same time, Trump retains strong support within the pro-life movement for appointing three of the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Reacting to the state of the pro-life movement in the U.S., Nancy said, "I think that if people pay attention and actually recognize what's going on here, it's way more powerful and a lot stronger than people want to give it credit for."

Sean from Virginia attended the March for Life along with other members of the New Columbia Movement, which he characterized as "a traditional trinitarian Christian fraternity" that advocates for "restoring governance to the traditional Christian moral principles that we were founded on" as well as "building fraternity amongst like-minded men."

Sharing his thoughts on the 2024 presidential candidates, Sean contended that "Donald Trump did a good job getting the right people into the Supreme Court and made a good decision on the policy of life." At the same time, he acknowledged that "the battle's not over." He highlighted the need to "continue to advocate … most importantly at the local levels," identifying local governments as "where we are able to make the biggest difference."

"These national marches are important, but if we're not taking it back to our local communities, it means nothing," he added. Sean warned pro-lifers "not to get complacent" because "the left and the anti-life party are never going to stop, and so we can't either."

John Pitts from Richmond, Virginia, who has attended the March for Life several times over the years, maintained that he was "searching" for which candidate was best suited to represent the pro-life movement in this year's presidential election.

While he described the pro-life movement in the U.S. as "strong," Pitts asserted that "we have many challenges, significant challenges," including deciding which presidential candidate to support.

Kate MacLellan from Minnesota attended the March for Life as a member of And Then There Were None, a support group for former abortion industry workers founded by former Planned Parenthood employee turned pro-life activist Abby Johnson. MacLellan, who worked in the abortion industry from 2014 to 2017, participated in the event for the first time this year.

"I'm for the candidate that is going to protect life," she said. "I'm a Catholic, and right now, I'd like to support Ron DeSantis. But I understand if that's not an option in the general election, then I'm going for the candidate that's going to support my views."

