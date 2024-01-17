Home U.S. March for Life: 5 interesting facts about the annual pro-life gathering

The largest annual pro-life rally will be held Friday at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., at a time when Americans are in the process of determining the next president of the United States.

Known as the March for Life, the annual event has been held since 1974, in response to the United States Supreme Court issuing its controversial 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade that declared abortion to be a constitutional right.

Going toward this year’s rally, the pro-life cause is experiencing ebb and flow.

On the one hand, the Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022 with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, with several states passing laws that ban abortion in nearly all circumstances.

On the other hand, multiple state referenda have been passed declaring abortion a right, and the Biden administration has taken measures aimed at expanding abortion.

Here are five interesting facts about the March for Life. They include when the first march was held, the year that might have had the largest gathering, and the first time the president of the United States addressed the event in person.

