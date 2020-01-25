5 notable moments at March for Life 2020

WASHINGTON — With thousands upon thousands in attendance, the 2020 National March for Life kicked off with probably as much if not more anticipation as any march in the movement's 47-year history.

Not only was it the first March for Life to be attended by a president of the United States, it's also a moment in time in which there is much speculation about the future of abortion rights in the U.S.

With the U.S. Supreme Court set to hear its first abortion-related case since two Trump-appointed justices were confirmed to the bench, the tone of the gathering was seemingly more optimistic than it was four years ago during the last year of President Barack Obama’s administration.

In the following pages are 5 notable things that happened at the 2020 March for Life, the largest pro-life human rights demonstration in the world.