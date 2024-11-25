Home News Faith-based studio Wonder Project’s new film 'Flyer' chronicles Wright brothers’ legacy

Wonder Project, an independent studio dedicated to faith and values-driven storytelling, has announced its upcoming narrative feature, “Flyer,” a film that will chronicle the extraordinary journey of Orville and Wilbur Wright.

Jon Gunn, director of “Ordinary Angels" starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson and head of story for Wonder Project, will direct the feature, which follows two humble bicycle mechanics from Dayton, Ohio, who forever changed the course of human history with their groundbreaking invention of powered flight.

“Wilbur and Orville changed the course of human history, but how they did it is just as extraordinary as what they achieved. ‘Flyer’ is a uniquely American story about the power of perseverance, and it’s full of heart, humor and spectacle," he said.

Joining Gunn is producer Jeremy Latcham, an entertainment veteran with credits spanning from “Iron Man" to “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” The original screenplay for “Flyer” comes from James Stolz, an Emmy-winning journalist, and Peter Doyle. Both Stolz and Doyle will also serve as executive producers.

The logline for “Flyer” reads: “Bicycle mechanics Orville and Wilbur Wright leave their shop behind to head for the windy hills of Kitty Hawk in pursuit of their dream of becoming the first in flight.

The Wright brothers were raised in a devout Christian household by their father, Milton Wright, who was a bishop in the Church of the United Brethren in Christ. Their upbringing emphasized moral integrity, hard work and intellectual curiosity, all of which influenced their pioneering work in aviation, according to Baptist Press.

Though the brothers' faith as adults is unclear, they "never worked on Sundays, didn’t drink alcohol or use tobacco" and were described by a friend in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, as “Christian gentlemen and moral to the core.”

Wonder Project, founded last year by former Netflix and YouTube exec Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten and Jon Erwin, aims to entertain global audiences with stories that inspire hope and reinforce timeless values. Dallas Jenkins, the creator and director of "The Chosen," is an advisor for Wonder Project.

The studio’s slate of projects includes “House of David,” an epic period series about the biblical King David, set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in early 2025.

Per the official description, the show “follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. A prophet prepares to overthrow him — anointing the outcast shepherd boy David as a second king. As Saul’s fury grows, David navigates love, violence and politics in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. Two kings. One Kingdom. The outcome is war.”

“With 'House of David' being the first project under this new deal, we’re setting the stage for a series of compelling, values-driven movies, and TV shows,” Erwin said. “This is a milestone for The Wonder Project, and we’re thrilled to be working with a company that understands and supports our mission and our audience in such a groundbreaking way.”

Erwin, the outspoken Christian filmmaker behind “I Can Only Imagine” and “Jesus Revolution,” previously told Variety he and his wife are "part of the audience" that Wonder Project wants to serve.

"My wife and I have four kids," he said. "There's an audience that I serve with the content that we make. I need more of this in my home."

Erwin said the company hopes to sell its productions to mainstream networks, streamers and film distributors while creating its own distribution and streaming options.

"What if we could dream a little bigger? What if we could build a studio of our own that empowers creatives in this space with a level of freedom and resources they haven't had before," Erwin told Variety. "We want to be partners with studios and streamers and anybody who wants to reach this audience in profound new ways. But we want to do it while building something that is independent and can last."