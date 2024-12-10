Home News Married worship leader arrested, fired after charges of sexually assaulting 16-year-old at church

Hunter Eubanks, a married worship leader who most recently served at Morningside Church in Tallahassee, Florida, has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on church grounds.

A press release from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Eubanks, 30, whose name has already been removed from the church’s website, committed multiple sex acts on the teenager on church grounds. Officials said they received a report about the alleged abuse on Oct. 9 and charged Eubanks with "sexual assault on a minor; cruelty toward a child; aggravated battery on a child; obscene communication use of computer to lure a child; and obscene communication travel to meet after use of computer to lure a child." Authorities say Eubanks abused the teenager between July and October.

According to information previously posted on the church’s website, Eubanks started leading the 9 a.m. worship service at the church in April 2020. He had previously worked in the church’s youth and college worship ministries and “grew up going to Morningside Church.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“Hunter was called to lead worship at the age of seventeen. He pursued his calling and graduated in May of 2016 from The Baptist College of Florida with a B.A. in Music. While attending The Baptist College of Florida, he met his wife Tatiana and got married in July of 2018,” the church noted. “Hunter loves all aspects of music, drinking coffee, spending time with friends and family, and leading people in worship.”

Eubanks’ bond was set at $30,000, and he was released last Thursday. As part of the condition of his release, Eubanks was ordered by a judge to stay away from the church, minors and social media.

“Anyone with additional information related to this case should contact LCSO at 850-606-3300. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS. Callers to Crime Solvers may be eligible for a cash reward upon the arrest of suspects,” the Leon County Sheriff's Office said.