WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Expected to Walk Out of the 'Royal Rumble' With the Universal Championship

Rumors hint that a 'Triple Threat' match featuring Lesnar, Braun Strowman and Kane will take place at the 'Royal Rumble'

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/Megan Elice Meadows Brock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

Brock Lesnar emerged victorious from "WrestleMania 33," winning the Universal Championship. Since then, he has held the strap firmly in his grasp, fending off challenge after challenge from different competitors.

More than a few fans have been turned off by the predictable outcomes of Lesnar's matches, and they have been hoping for a while now that someone can come along and wrestle the belt away from him.

Unfortunately for those fans, it looks like they will not be getting their wish anytime soon, or at least not at the next pay-per-view event Lesnar is expected to make an appearance at.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, noted industry insider Dave Meltzer mentioned that the plan for the upcoming "Royal Rumble" PPV is to have Lesnar defend his title against both Braun Strowman and Kane, Wrestling Inc. reported.

Now, since that is a "Triple Threat" match, that would mean that there are more ways for Lesnar to lose his title. Still, that is not expected to happen.

Instead, the expectation is that Lesnar will again have his hand raised in victory while Kane will be the one who will be pinned by the champ.

The "Triple Threat" match has apparently been set up just so the folks at the WWE can find a way to keep Lesnar as champion, feature a title bout unseen previously and also avoid having Strowman lose soundly again.

As some fans may remember, Strowman already fell to Lesnar earlier this year at the "No Mercy" PPV. Having him lose a second time in convincing fashion to the latter could make him look unimpressive, so the "Triple Threat" match would present a way to get around that problem.

Notably, rumors from earlier this year hinted that Lesnar would eventually drop his Universal title, though that may not happen until "WrestleMania 34."

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.