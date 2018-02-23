Rumors have been hinting for a while now that The Undertaker may soon face John Cena

Reuters WWE Superstar the Undertaker walks toward the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo. WWE/handout via REUTERS

Heading into "WrestleMania 34," The Undertaker's status remains unclear.

Following his "WrestleMania 33" bout with Roman Reigns last year, it seemed clear that The Undertaker was done as an in-ring performer and the months that went by without him making any kind of appearance on WWE television seemed to confirm his retirement.

Then the rumors started, and they were hinting that The Undertaker still had one more match in him and that he would be saving it for another "WrestleMania."

Again, it is really tough to determine the iconic wrestler's status at the moment given his unavailability. But just because he is away, that does not mean that he has gone inactive.

Spotted recently by Wrestling Inc, The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, posted some videos on Instagram of herself and her husband working out.

Unsurprisingly, the video showing the wrestler known as "The Deadman" working out has garnered plenty of attention online and has led many fans to speculate that he may be getting ready for one last match.

Of course, it is entirely possible that The Undertaker just wants to stay in shape even in retirement, but it is also easy to understand why wrestling fans would love to have just one more opportunity to watch a wrestler they grew up idolizing compete in the squared circle one final time.

So, if The Undertaker is indeed prepping his body for one last rigorous in-ring marathon, who then could have the privilege of standing opposite him for his retirement bout?

Many rumors are pointing to decorated champion John Cena as being that wrestler, and going with a match like that makes plenty of sense.

The Undertaker has spent these last few years serving as a special headliner for the WWE's marquee pay-per-view, and Cena, who is now working as a part-timer, may soon take on that role.

Cena is not exactly the young up-and-comer who needs a torch to be passed to him, but he could symbolically inherit the role that The Undertaker would vacate should he finally retire.

Another reason for why an Undertaker-Cena match at "WrestleMania" makes sense is because they are two of the biggest draws in the industry and seeing them square off against one another would be can't-miss viewing for fans.

At this point, an Undertaker vs. Cena match for "WrestleMania 34" remains unconfirmed, but that could change soon.