Home News Wyoming becomes 29th state to pass a Religious Freedom Restoration Act

Wyoming became the latest state to pass a state version of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act on Thursday.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed House Bill 207 into law following its passage in a 57-3 vote in the Republican-controlled Wyoming House of Representatives and a 28-3 vote in the Republican-controlled Wyoming Senate.

The votes in favor of the measure came mostly from Republicans and opposition to it came mostly from Democrats. However, one House Republican joined Democrats in opposing it, while three Senate Democrats joined Republicans in supporting it.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The Wyoming Religious Freedom Restoration Act is modeled after federal legislation of the same name.

The policy states: "State action shall not substantially burden a person's right to the exercise of religion, even if the burden results from a rule of general applicability unless it is demonstrated that applying the burden to that person's exercise of religion in that particular instance" is "essential to further a compelling governmental interest" or "the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling governmental interest."

Examples of what constitutes a "burden" listed in the act include "withholding of benefits" as well as "assessing criminal, civil or administrative penalties," "exclusion from governmental programs" and "denial of access to government facilities."

The protections of the bill will apply "to all state and local laws, ordinances, rules, regulations and policies, and their implementation, whether statutory or otherwise and whether adopted before, on or after the effective date of this act."

One provision enables those who believe that their "exercise of religion has been substantially burdened or is likely to be substantially burdened in violation of this act" to seek relief in court. It is scheduled to take effect on July 1.

Greg Chafuen, senior counsel at the religious liberty law firm Alliance Defending Freedom, said that the new law "provides a sensible balancing test for courts to use when reviewing government policies that infringe upon the religious freedom rights of Wyomingites."

"The law doesn't determine who will win every disagreement, but it does ensure that every person — regardless of their religious creed or political power — receives a fair hearing when government action burdens a person's freedom to live out his or her religious beliefs," Chafuen said in a statement. "Wyoming joins 28 other states in guaranteeing that Wyomingites of all faiths can seek relief from oppressive state action."

Other states that have a state version of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act on the books are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.