You're a Part of God's Story!

I'll never forget that ordinary day in late summer when light from another world came to my home. I was 7 years old and we had just moved into our first real house. Before that, my family had been homeless off and on for the early years of my life.

Living in and out of cars, abandoned homes, and random apartments seemed like an ordinary, normal way to live — as a child, I didn't know much better.

That summer, however, my parents managed to get enough money together to rent what my brothers and I have come to refer to as the "farmhouse." It was nothing more than an old rundown house at the end of an old rundown street, but as I would learn, it was a place filled with wonder and magic.

