Home News Youth minister shot dead by pastor’s son in love triangle near New Generation Church

Easter Sunday at New Generation Church in Dallas, Texas, culminated with a bloody murder as the congregation's youth minister was gunned down in a rage-filled attack by the pastor's son, who confessed to an affair with the minister's wife prior to their recent divorce, police say.

Records from the Dallas Police Department cited by NBCDFW state that Joshua Bell (a.k.a. Joshua Andrews), 30, who has been identified as the son of New Generation Church leader Eric Andrews, was charged with the shooting death of youth minister Denzel Branch, 31, down the street from the church.

Police say they responded to the 2500 block of 56th Street in Dallas after getting reports of the shooting that occurred around 3:25 p.m. Branch, a father of three, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and later died at a local hospital.

Before the shooting, investigators say Branch and Bell engaged in a verbal dispute that became physical. Branch, according to eyewitnesses, punched Bell in the face, causing the pastor's son to pull out a black pistol and fired multiple shots.

Branch tried to escape the shooting in a car, but police say Bell confessed to following the youth minister and kept shooting. He only stopped after "he saw (Branch) laying on the middle of the road."

The pastor's son also "stated he has been involved in an intimate relationship since May 2023 with (Branch's ex-wife), who divorced (Branch) around November 2023," according to the arrest affidavit.

In a statement published on Facebook Monday afternoon, the church said they are "deeply saddened" by the Easter Sunday tragedy.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place down the street from our church after our morning service yesterday. We sincerely appreciate everyone's prayers and concern, and we ask for your continued prayers for the families and our church family as we navigate through these difficult times," the church said.

"Psalms 46:1 states, 'God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.' In the days to come, we will trust in God's Word, continue in hope, and look to God, who is the author and finisher of our faith."

Neighbors reported hearing approximately eight shots in the attack on the youth minister and recalled efforts to save his life after the shooting.

"I seen that the guy was laying, you know, on the ground," Karen Lozano, who has lived in the area for nearly 20 years, told NBCDFW.

"People were yelling. They were giving him CPR."

Bell reportedly fled the scene after the shooting but eventually turned himself in to the police. He is currently in custody in the Dallas County Jail with a $500,000 bond, according to court records.

Branch was licensed as a minister at New Generation Church on September 23, 2018, according to a video posted by the church on Facebook.

In a Good Friday message in 2021, Branch preached a message he titled, "You will Be With Me In Paradise."

In the message based on Luke 23:39-43, he argued that people can be saved with their "dying breath," but only if there is time to repent.

"There are those that do not believe you can be saved in a dying breath. I, for one, was taught growing up that you cannot live a hellish life and expect Heaven's reward," he said.

"There is no guarantee that you will have a chance to repent, so I will not gamble with my salvation in a way of living a hellish life just because you might have the opportunity to [repent]," he added.