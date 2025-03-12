Home News Yuri Cordero: 'Univision never asked me to hide my faith' (exclusive) Vice president and executive producer of 'Primer Impacto' shares her faith journey, mission of empowerment at Highgrace

Yuri Cordero, one of the most influential figures in Hispanic television, has dedicated more than 27 years to the Univision network, establishing herself as vice president and executive producer of the iconic program " Primer Impacto," one of the longest-running programs on Hispanic television in the United States.

Cordero is also the author of The Virtue of Process and founder of High Grace, a mentoring and personal development platform.

In a recent interview with Christian Post Español, Cordero spoke about her faith journey, the challenges of working in secular media, and her mission to empower the Hispanic community.

Faith as a pillar in a secular environment

Despite the pressures that often exist in secular media, Cordero has found a respectful and supportive environment at Univision. "They've never told me not to talk about my faith or participate in conferences.

On the contrary, they've always supported me," she said. However, she acknowledges that not all Christians in the media have the same experience, and encourages those who feel pressure to hide their beliefs to stand firm. "If others don't hide who they are, neither will I. The Bible says I am not ashamed of the Gospel," she emphasized.

Cordero has found creative ways to share her faith at work. One example is a box filled with Bible verses in her office where anyone can pick up an encouraging message. "People think it's chocolate, but when they find out what it is, many come back looking for more," she said with a laugh.

Cancer trial and its spiritual transformation

In 2018, after covering the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. England, Cordero experienced a radical change in her life when she began attending a Christian church.

"It was very practical, more grounded language, and that touched my heart," she recalled. However, shortly after, she was diagnosed with cancer, an ordeal that, instead of distancing her from her faith, strengthened it. "God had prepared me before cancer. Instead of asking myself 'Why me?' I understood that it was part of a larger plan," she shared.

Facing the illness while working at Univisión wasn't easy. "Very few people knew about my diagnosis because I didn't want them to treat me differently or feel sorry for me," she explained. Despite the fear and uncertainty, her faith sustained her, and she managed to overcome the illness.

Highgrace: Empowering the Hispanic Community

As part of her leadership mission, Cordero founded Highgrace, a space dedicated to providing mentorship and leadership training. "Highgrace is named after my grandmother, Altagracia, who was the first to instill in me a love for God," she explained.

Through this platform, she offers bootcamps and conferences on purposeful living and effective leadership. "Knowledge gives authority, and leadership requires consistency and execution," she noted.

In her role at Univision, Cordero has witnessed firsthand the challenges facing the Hispanic community, especially regarding immigration issues.

"Many families have been in this country for decades and have contributed enormously. Their cases cannot be simply ignored," she said. As a Christian, she emphasizes the importance of balancing respect for the law with the commandment to love one's neighbor. "We are not here to judge, but to show love and support," she added.

A personal miracle: The aneurysm test

In 2023, Cordero faced another ordeal when she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. "It was a very scary time because I couldn't get upset or maintain the pace of life I was living," she confessed.

However, her faith once again became her refuge. After a successful surgery in January, she experienced a moment she considers a divine sign: "The next thing I knew, I was in room 12, a number with great biblical symbolism. I felt God confirming to me that everything was under His control."

A life with purpose

For Yuri Cordero, each experience has been an opportunity to grow and strengthen her faith. "Our work, wherever it may be, must be done as if it were for the Kingdom of God," she reflected.

With a career marked by leadership, resilience and spirituality, Cordero continues to inspire the Hispanic community to live with purpose and determination.