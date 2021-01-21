Zach Williams says he's leaning on Jesus for patience and peace in this season Zach Williams says he's leaning on Jesus for patience and peace in this season

Christian singer Zach Williams is having a phenomenal start to the new year with his single “There Was Jesus” going gold on radio. But despite the success, Williams says he's looking to Jesus for peace and patience in this season.

Williams released a new video for his latest single “Less Like Me” this month. While on set he elaborated on what being more like Jesus means to him.

"What does being more like Jesus mean to me? A couple things that come to mind, especially in this season, would be patience and peace,” he shared in a video statement to The Christian Post

“For myself, just patience to wait on God and to try not to get ahead of Him. And then the peace to be able to trust that God’s going to provide and He’s going to be there for me,” he added.

In a recent interview with CP, Williams, who's been back on the road doing drive-in concerts, opened up about how the pandemic has both positively and negatively affected him.

“I would say, on a positive side, the way the pandemic has affected me is just the fact that I've been home spending time with my wife and kids for the last six, seven months, which is something I haven't had a chance to do in the last several years I've been on the road. It's been a lot of fun to just reconnect and be home and be a part of everyday life more than I have in the past,” he noted.

“On a negative side, I would say, just as a business side, this is how we make our living. This is how the guys in my band pay their bills," he said. "So on a financial side, it's been a little bit of a burden. But God has provided and He'll continue to do that. At the moment, I feel it's given me an opportunity to rely more on my faith than I have in the past.”

His latest song "Less Like Me," co-written by Williams along with Mia Fieldes and Hank Bentley, is already a hit on radio. The message is timely and calls on Christians to take their eyes off themselves and rely on Jesus.

The lyrics of the chorus read: "A little more like mercy' a little more like grace / A little more like kindness' goodness, love, and faith / A little more like patience' a little more like peace / A little more like Jesus, a little less like me."

Williams maintained that peace and patience are the “two things I constantly need to work on and those are two things that I can do to be more like Jesus."

For the song’s music video, the Florida native revealed he had to learn how “to drive a double-clutch bus.”

"We tried to make it feel as fun as we could. [During the video shoot] we had the band on the bus. We picked up 'strangers' on the side of the road, and we ended up at a big tent revival," The Grammy Award-winning "Chain Breaker" singer said.



















