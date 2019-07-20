Zoe Conference ‘put a new fire’ in Justin Bieber, wife Hailey

Celebrity couple Hailey and Justin Bieber attended this year's Zoe Conference spearheaded by Pastor Chad Veach and the supermodel praised the experience, sharing how much the event impacted both her and her husband.

“Monday came so fast never got a chance to express how amazing this past weekend was,” Hailey wrote on Instagram Monday, in reference to Zoe Conference 2019.

The third annual Zoe Conference held at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California, July 20-21 was a power-packed weekend full of guest speakers including Pastors Rich Wilkerson Jr., Jentezen Franklin, Louie Giglio and others who all shared encouraging messages along with leadership training.

“I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most,” Hailey continued.

The newlywed also thanked conference leaders Chad and Julia Veach of Zoe Church in Los Angeles, adding that she was “so blown away and inspired” by them.

“I’m grateful for what you guys do and the way you both lead your church,” Hailey concluded, declaring, “This weekend was one to remember and one that put a new fire in both of our souls!!”

The popular Baldwin daughter posted the testimonial along with of photo of herself and her husband at the conference.

Justin Bieber also filled his social media page with pictures of the conference pastors on stage preaching and sporting his latest fashion line, Drew House fashion.

“Great word chad! #zoeconference” Justin wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the Zoe leader fully dressed in Bieber's brand name clothes.

Veach and Wilkerson Jr. wore Justin’s highly sought after Drew House T-shirt that features a smiley face. During other sessions of the conference, the pastors also sported Drew House sweaters and pants.

The young ministers played a big role in the “Sorry” singer’s transformation after Justin committed a series of misdemeanor offenses. His new outlook on life has been widely attributed to the mentoring he's received from Veach, Wilkerson Jr., and Lentz.