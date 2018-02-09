Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the the Japanese action anime series, “Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru,” based on the free-to-lay collectible card browser video game developed by Nitroplus and DMM Games. It is the second season of the 2016 Japanese anime series, “Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru.”

Two new swords are about to manifest and arrive at a certain citadel on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru."

The synopsis for the upcoming sixth episode reveals that Gotou and Shinano Toushirou will be coming to the citadel. What new dynamics will the two of them be adding to the place? Will they be able to make friends with their fellow warriors quickly, or will they get into an argument with a few?

Gotou, who will be voiced by Taishi Murata, came from a sword forged by the swordsmith, Awataguchi Yoshimitsu, and is described to be the tallest among the Toushirou brothers.

When asked for his impression of the character he would be providing the voice for, Murata described him as a "bizarre boy."

On the other hand, Shinano, who will be voiced by Yusuke Kobayashi, also manifested from a sword forged by Yoshimitsu during the Kamakura period. He is said to be the "treasured one" among the Toushirou brothers. This has also led him to become the most inexperienced one, who is also aware that there is a lot that he still does not know.

When asked for his impression of his character, Kobayashi said that Shinano's description of being a "hidden child" is a significant point and that he endeavors to convey this by acting with thoughtful emotions.

Moreover, Mutsunokami Yoshiyuki will also start documenting the inside of the main circle with a video camera in order to show the current state of everyone else at this certain citadel.

"Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru" airs on Sundays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.