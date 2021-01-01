Mental illness and helping the Church not to overspiritualize it

The Church doesn't like to talk about mental illness and has long overspiritualized it. Ryan Casey Waller, author of Depression, Anxiety, and Other Things We Don't Want to Talk About, says it's time to engage in more nuanced discussions that doesn't involve shaming or simplifying it as a faith issue.
Podcast Archives
Leaving the occult: From New Age to Jesus
Steven Bancarz was ensnared in the New Age movement before he found himself surrendering to Jesus. Now a seminary student, Bancarz discusses how prevalent New Age beliefs are even among Christians, how churches may be contributing to the movement’s popularity, and what to watch out for....
2020 revival? Young people are joining the call to fast in droves
Fasting isn’t exactly a popular discipline among Christians today. But to the shock of Matt Brown, Jon Groves and Malachi O'Brien, tens of thousands of young Christians are responding to the “Roaring Twenties” fast with hunger and enthusiasm to see a great awakening....
How one pastor and church were bad at prayer and now can’t stop praying
Prayer sounds simple enough but many Christians often complicate it or hardly engage in it at all. Pete Grieg, author of How to Pray: A Simple Guide for Normal People, explains how he and his church went from "bad at praying" to starting a 24-7 global prayer movement — where prayer hasn’t stopped in the last 20 years....
Crisis of male loneliness: Why men need close friends
There's what some have called a hidden crisis: men don't have close friends. And the problem seems to be getting worse, says David Smith, author of Who's Got Your Back: Making and Keeping Great Relationships Among Men. Smith discusses why it's so difficult for men to build close relationships and why it's important to change that....
Did the sexual revolution launch identity politics?
The sexual revolution has led to higher rates of family breakup, fatherlessness and abortion. But the unintended fallout from the ‘60s movement? Americans not knowing who they are. And this has spawned identity politics, Mary Eberstadt argues in her book Primal Screams. ...