Calif. pastor tackles increasing Bible illiteracy, a generation that doesn't know Jesus

Dan Kimball, founding pastor of Vintage Faith Church in Santa Cruz, California, finds the level of biblical illiteracy today shocking. But what he finds even more horrifying is how so many people believe in a Jesus who's very different from the savior in the Bible. He's hoping to help change that through the ReGeneration Project.
