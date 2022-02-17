Recommended
Black Protestants' approval of Biden is plummeting: Pew poll
Pastor Greg Locke says devil revealed identity of 6 witches in his church
Jason Whitlock: 'Freedom, opportunity and self-determination' go 'hand-in-hand with Christianity'
Majority of pastors say they want racially diverse congregations, but few are finding it in reality: study
3 weapons to win the war within
Calif. school board fights: An unexpected lesson on grace
The narrow path vs. the broad path
Why socialists betrayed the working class
Broken for His purpose
The resegregation tragedy
Jemar Tisby and critical race theory