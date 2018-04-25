Expand | Collapse The American Flag

We have never been where we are today as a nation. While division abounds in almost every segment of America, it is time to cry out to God in prayer for America. No longer can the people of God be silent before the Lord. We need to call out to God passionately and urgently until the glory of God is experienced in every corner of our nation.

Share these prayer needs with every spiritual leader, church, and Christ follower in America and across the world. Let's come together and pray in agreement for these three urgent requests and prayer priorities in America.

1. PRAY FOR THE LEADERS OF AMERICA TO COME TOGETHER TO PROVIDE STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP THAT WILL LEAD TO RIGHTEOUS AND PEACEFUL LIVING IN AMERICA.

"First of all, then, I urge that petitions, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for everyone, for kings and all those who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity." 1 Timothy 2:1-2

Father, we appeal to You for our President and Vice President, members of the Cabinet, along with the members of both the House and the Senate, to make decisions that will lead toward a more righteous, peaceful, and orderly America.

Lord, we also ask that these leaders lead us to ways that represent You and Your ways; including decisions that will lead toward the dignity and sanctity of all human life from conception until death.

Lord God, may these leaders provide ways for our nation to be secure from terrorism inside and outside of the borders of America.

Sovereign Eternal God, miraculously give unity of thought and strategy for the good of our nation between the White House, the United States House of Representatives, and the United States Senate.

2. PRAY FOR UNITY IN THE CHURCH OF AMERICA.

"Now I urge you, brothers and sisters, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree in what you say, and that there be no divisions among you, and that you be united with the same understanding and the same conviction." 1 Corinthians 1:10

Confess and repent of the sin of division in the Church of America, supported by the sins of skepticism, criticism, and cynicism; due to an arrogance toward brothers and sisters who may look different than us, and may believe something a little different than us about secondary matters of the faith.

God is calling His Church in America to unify upon the authority of the Bible and the centrality of Jesus Christ, the only Savior of the world. Ask God to move us back to these basic beliefs.

Ask God for thousands of local churches to unify as one body of Christ, agreeing together that God is our greatest need in America.

Call upon God for Jesus' Church in America to walk in unity, harmony, and oneness, so His Church personifies, calls, and leads America to unity.

3. PRAY FOR EVERY TOWN, CITY, AND COUNTY IN AMERICA TO HAVE AT LEAST ONE PRAYER OBSERVANCE ON THE NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER ON MAY 3, 2018, RESULTING IN A MIGHTY MOVE OF GOD.

"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land." 2 Chronicles 7:14

Ask God to call His people to prayer in every town, city, and county in America on May 3.

Plead with God for His people in every town, city, and county to come together in humility to pray for America on the National Day of Prayer on May 3.

Appeal to God for the people of God in every town, city, and county to come together to seek the will of God above all turning from all sinful and evil ways.

Ask God to answer these prayers, speak to our nation, forgive our sins, and to bring healing to our lives, relationships, families, churches, businesses, schools, states, and all of America.

Ask God to empower the NDP staff and thousands of NDP volunteers with the power of the Holy Spirit as they lead thousands of prayer observances on the National Day of Prayer.

Appeal to God to supply the needed financial resources for the organization of the National Day of Prayer Task Force so this 2018 opportunity will be maximized.

Call upon the Lord to anoint powerfully and lead clearly Dr. Ronnie Floyd, the President of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, as he oversees the strategic leadership of this massive prayer movement on May 3, and the National Observance of the National Day of Prayer in Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Please share these three major requests for our nation with people from all across America and the world. We need massive prayer support. We must see the next Great Spiritual Awakening in our nation.

