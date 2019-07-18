A letter from an atheist

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

This is an excerpt of an email an atheist once sent me.

You are really convinced that you’ve got all the answers. You’ve really got yourself tricked into believing that you’re 100% right. Well, let me tell you just one thing. Do you consider yourself to be compassionate of other humans? If you’re right, as you say you are, and believe that, then how can you sleep at night? When you speak with me you are speaking with someone who you believe is walking directly into eternal damnation into an endless onslaught of horrendous pain which your ‘loving’ god created, yet you stand by and do nothing.

If you believe one bit that thousands every day were falling into an eternal and unreacheable fate, you should be running the streets mad with rage at their blindness. That’s equivalent to standing on a street corner and watching every person that passes you walk blindly directly into the path of a bus and die, yet you stand idly by and do nothing. You’re just twiddling your thumbs, happy in the knowledge that one day that ‘walk’ signal will shine your way across the road.

Think about it. Imagine the horrors Hell must have in store if the bible is true. You’re just going to allow that to happen and not care about saving anyone but yourself? If you’re right then you’re an uncaring, unemotional and purely selfish [expletive] that has no right to talk about subjects such as love and caring.

I cannot sleep at night. I am horrified at the reality of Hell. Most nights each week for the last 30 years I have been getting up around midnight to pray for the unsaved. I have been “running the streets mad with rage at their blindness” for over 40 years. More than 5,000 times I have stood on a soapbox in the open air to plead with the lost, and I’m not the only one. Christians around the world fast, pray, preach and plead for the unsaved, and devote their lives to something this sinful world despises—warning them about the reality of Hell.