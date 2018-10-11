Expand | Collapse (Photo: Unsplash/Matt Hardy)

In ancient mythology, there were these creatures called sirens. They were beautiful mermaid-like creatures which would hang out on the rocks, seducing sailors.

Any wise seafarer would know to steer clear of them. However, sailors would lust for these mermaids and throw themselves overboard and swim to them. To the sailor's dismay, the sirens were monsters masquerading in beauty, and as soon as the sailor would jump in the water, they would devour them. Sirens were believed to be so enticing, sailors would have to close their eyes and cover their ears lest they fall into temptation.

The question is, what is your siren? What is so enticing to break your concentration on the only thing that matters in life — Jesus?

The struggle is tangible and our lives, our sanctification, is at stake. Josh Garrel's song Ulysses, writes some of the most heartfelt lyrics on the subject,

"So tie me to the mast of this old ship and point me home.

Before I lose the one I love before my chance is gone."

Paul writes, "I count all as loss, rubbage, for the sake of Christ." To make it through tempting waters we must have this mindset.

The human heart is so susceptible to believe lies and chase the bait of the evil one; we need to always be on guard. Peter writes, "Examine yourself to see if you're keeping the faith." Peter understands the curse the world is under; he realizes forces are battling for our souls.

Church, are we not pilgrims making our voyage, seduced continuously by sirens of this world?

For some, we're tempted by the lust of the flesh, a married man or woman, with a wandering eye. Others, it's the comforts of the world, which rots away our desire to serve our neighbor. Some invest too much in their work, and they forget their true calling. All rubbish.

We must cling to the eternal hope in Christ, and never close our eyes, lest we fall asleep.

I've noticed the seduction of the sirens in my own life. When I met my first love, Christ, it was easy to ignore the call of the evil one. However, a decade later I feel like a shadow of the man I used to be. Once, a bold lion declaring freedom in Christ, now caged by the seduction of the world.

This is why you're reading this article; this is why I write. I'm tired of being an armchair warrior declawed and tamed by the evil one. I can not ignore the salvation which stirs inside me. It's as of I'm holding back an ocean in my heart, it must pour out. I feel as if I'm not the only one, and there are others like me.

Church, the enemy is not always fighting for you to run back to your old life. Satan is a master deceiver; he knows not to tempt you with former things if you've mastered them in Christ. However, Satan is the king of counterfeits. He will attempt to lure you into a false narrative.

For some, it might fit into a fluorescent screen which hangs on the wall. The siren calls out through a sitcom, "You've had a long day, relax." The brain shuts down as well as the spirit.

Others clinch their wallets, and the siren calls out, "Invest, save, look toward retirement." Tempting one to hoard their possessions as if they could hold them beyond the grave.

However, all who fall prey await the same fate, death.

If we have our eyes fixed on Christ no matter how loud the sirens call, we'll be unshakable. Like a groom captivated by his bride as she walks down the aisle, let Christ entrance us. When the real source of joy is our fixation, the counterfeits fade in comparison.

If you're like me and you could hear the chains of the world clinking behind you, it's time to run. Return to your first love, Christ, run and don't look back. We must march on toward our everlasting country which lay before us, and forget what is fleeting.

We must leave springs of life in our wake, and boldly proclaim the salvation which is in us. If you're like me and your flame is flickering, remember your first love. Remember God's endless grace which captured your heart.

Do not give up, for there will be a day when he will return, and with him, he brings his reward. One day the sky will open, and all those who put their hope in Christ will enter joy everlasting.

"Blessed are those whose strength is in you, whose hearts are set on pilgrimage. As they pass through the Valley of Baka, they make it a place of springs; the autumn rains also cover it with pools.They go from strength to strength, till each appears before God in Zion."

Psalms 84:5-7

