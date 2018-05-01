Expand | Collapse

Every town, city, and county in America needs to have a prayer observance for our nation on the upcoming National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

According to the most recent census, there are 19,510 incorporated places in the United States including cities, towns, and villages. There are 3,142 counties including county equivalents in the United States.

America Needs to Be Saturated with Prayer

America needs to be saturated with prayer on Thursday, May 3. From small towns to state capitals to Washington, DC, as Christ followers, we should do all we can to pray for our nation on this special day.

Saturating America in prayer can only happen on this significant day when prayer gatherings for our country are occurring in businesses, churches, homes, county courthouses, and on the steps of city halls across America. Our vision and strategy should be so big that every town, every city, and every county in America has prayer for our nation occurring on this day.

This will only happen when the leaders living there determine to work together to pray for our nation. This will only occur when denominations and non-denominational churches determine to pray together for our nation on this day.

It is not too late to make this happen in your town, city, or county on Thursday, May 3. Leadership makes things happen and leadership forwards great vision involving all kinds of people working together for a common goal.

Join me in making sure that every town, city, and county is saturated in prayer for our nation on the National Day of Prayer on May 3.

Participation Precedes Saturation in Prayer

Participate with us on the National Day of Prayer. You can participate by making sure that your town or city and the county you live in has a prayer observance for our nation on May 3.

This week, go online, make some calls, and see where a National Day of Prayer experience is occurring near you. You can go to our website at nationaldayofprayer.org and see registered events near you. While some know to register their prayer observance with us, we also know that thousands upon thousands of gatherings like this occur annually that do not register their observance with us.

If you know of a prayer observance in your region that is not listed on our website, register it with us. We can serve these gatherings much easier if we know who they are and how we can help. This will help us support and encourage the leaders of the gatherings.

In larger towns and cities in America, we do and should have numerous prayer observances on the National Day of Prayer. We can create as many observances as we want, and we will still not have enough.

Participation by pastors, church leaders, community leaders, and business leaders can make this a special day in your community. As a pastor or church leader, here's how you can help make this happen. As a person in the workplace, learn here how you can have an observance in your business. Even schools and universities can have gatherings of prayer for our nation on this day. It takes leadership and working with key people to find a time acceptable for all, whether it is before or after school, office hours, or in a designated period throughout the day.

America Needs Prayer Now

I believe all Americans would agree that we are in great need of healing and unity in our land. Since prayer precedes all great movements of God and the Holy Spirit is the giver of unity around the Lord Jesus and His Good News to the world, it is time to pray for America.

Remember, every town, every city, and every county in America needs to have at least one prayer observance for our nation on Thursday, May 3.

Originally posted at ronniefloyd.com

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).