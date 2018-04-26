Expand | Collapse

There is a lot of pain in America. In the last five years, Americans have lived under great stress, deep division, nuclear threat, terroristic intimidation, political unrest, gender confusion, multiple crises, endless tragedies, mass shootings, and continual revelations of sexual harassment and unethical behavior.

While some members of older generations hang their heads in discouragement, some members of the younger generations raise their fists in defiance. At times, some of the media serves as the wind that fans the flames of all generations. Pain is piled upon pain and sooner or later it either oozes out slowly or flows out swiftly.

With the Backdrop

Today I write with the backdrop of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that cost the lives of seventeen innocent people. We see this pain revealed through crying, shock, and anger. Additionally, I have to deal with my own pain as I watch our nation hurt so deeply. Many times, tears fill my eyes for our nation.

4 Actions Americans Can Take with Our Pain

1. Ask yourself the tough question: What is happening with me right now?

Rather than gaze at others and their pain, look inward and ask yourself what is happening within you. Identify your own personal pain:

Am I scared?

Am I angry?

Am I disappointed?

Am I worried?

Am I fearful?

Be honest with yourself. Discover what is happening within you. This is the first step to understanding and resolving your feelings.

2. Confess you want Jesus Christ to be #1 in your life.

Beginning with Jesus is beginning with the Truth. I am speaking about the Truth of God's Word, the Bible. Recognize that when the Bible speaks, Jesus speaks. He is speaking these real words to all of us.

Jesus is compassionate: "I will never leave you or forsake you." Hebrews 13:5

Jesus is calling: "Come to Me." Matthew 11:28

Jesus is comforting: "...all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28

Jesus is commanding: "Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations." Matthew 28:19

3. Permit Jesus Christ to minister to your personal pain.

When you permit Jesus Christ to minister to your personal pain, see what occurs.

Peace replaces fear.

Freedom replaces bondage.

Calm replaces stress.

Hope replaces despair.

Joy replaces sorrow.

I am thankful that Jesus ministers to our personal pain like no one else.

4. Place confidence in a trusted person.

Everyone needs a safe person to share your feelings with; what I call a true and trusted friend. This trusted person could be:

Your spouse

Your teacher

Your coach

Your minister

Your friend

Your mom or dad, or both of your parents

This person receives you for who you are and does not judge you or anything you say. Therefore, place confidence in a trusted person.

A Final Consideration

When we handle our pain in the proper way, God frees us from our own negativity and destruction. This is why we need the Lord.

Jesus is still the answer for our lives today.

