English and math are foundational to education. Scientism and moral relativism, on the other hand, are blind guides that undermine education. These two dark doctrines are in opposition to the truth about man's sin, God's love, eternal salvation and the supernatural dynamics of a relationship with Christ.

Scientism puts forth the erroneous assertion that ultimate truth can only be known through science. It should be obvious at the outset that such a misguided proposition is completely false. After all, the premise itself isn't even scientific. And yet, scores of high school and college students have bought into this theory.

Likewise, the dogma of moral relativism is rooted in feelings and speculation. And when it gets woven into the fabric of education, it can lead students to feel that no one, including God, has the right to question a person's preferred way of living. All that really matters is for you to feel positive about your choices. Moral relativism is a deceptive beast. It seeks to make you the master of the universe, and your feelings are said to determine right and wrong in any given situation.

It is amazing to see how far man will go to avoid feeling guilty before God about his behavior. Scientism is an attempt to completely shut the door on God and the supernatural, while moral relativism hinders a person from experiencing appropriate guilt. And without godly guilt, a person will not seek forgiveness from God. (2 Cor. 7:10,11)

If scientism was all that it's cracked up to be, Jesus would never have said, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." (John 14:6) Jesus knows far more about your situation than you do, and He sees deep within you. He knows those areas where your heart has gone astray. Nevertheless, the Lord loves you and wants to have an eternal relationship with you.

Scientism completely ignores what many leading scientists have recognized over the centuries. Namely, true science is thoroughly compatible with Christian belief. (I addressed this point in a previous article entitled, "Scientism Stems from a One-Dimensional Worldview.")

Science explains things in the natural world, whereas Scripture and Christianity explain the supernatural work of God in the realm of sin, grace, forgiveness, judgment, heaven, hell, and eternal life. Scientism knows nothing of this realm, which of course makes it impotent to assist you when you stand before God on Judgment Day. (2 Cor. 5:10)

When you combine the arrogance of scientism with the wishy-washiness of moral relativism, you can easily see why so many people today are virtually blind to the power of God, the dangers of sin and the never-ending reality of spending eternity in either heaven or hell. And when you are oblivious to God's judgment against sin and God's love for sinners, you are left to wander through life with the warped view that science has all the relevant answers. In reality, the myth of moral relativism keeps people from recognizing the root problem of sin.

Let's face it. We are all sinners, and each one of us desperately needs the grace of God. This is why Jesus left heaven and came here to suffer and die for our sins. Sadly, those who build their life on the sinking sand of scientism and moral relativism don't sense their need for Christ and their need to be forgiven of their sins.

The youth of America can only come to know God if they are told the truth about Christ. This is first and foremost the responsibility of parents. If children are not growing closer to the Lord everyday in their homes, it becomes much more difficult for them to discern the various ideological pitfalls in our culture today.

If you have been duped by false ideologies, there really is a way out of that hopeless maze. You can turn to Scripture and to Christ today. And you can ask the Lord to forgive your sins and give you the gift of eternal life in paradise. The conversion of your soul will highly motivate you to share with others what God has done for you.

When scientism and moral relativism rule a person's heart, the end result of such misguided thinking is only natural. On the other hand, when Jesus Christ is the Lord of your life, the changes in your beliefs and behavior are supernatural. And if it wasn't for the God of the universe sending His only Son to rescue us from sin and death, we would be lost forever and condemned to an eternity of misery. (Matt. 13:50)

Scientism and moral relativism are dangerous bedfellows because both of these creeds attempt to make man the center of the universe. Meanwhile, wisdom leads a person become part of a New Testament congregation of believers where the preaching and teaching is Christ-centered and Bible-based. Every Christian needs to grow spiritually and become grounded in the message of sin and grace, heaven and hell, faith and works and God's free gift of salvation purchased for us by Christ at the cross. (Col. 1:14)

Believers are saved "by grace through faith," (Eph. 2:8) and believers walk in "the obedience that comes from faith." (Romans 1:5) Scientism and moral relativism are powerless to perform either one of those supernatural miracles your life. Simply put, no philosophy and no professor can even come close to matching the wisdom and the credentials of the Messiah.

Let us never forget that man is a created being, and God is the Creator. And man has gotten plenty of things wrong over the centuries when flying by the seat of his pants rather than obeying the Lord of the universe. It has been 2,500 years since the prophet Haggai addressed the Israelites about their need to rebuild the temple. And he instructed them: "Give careful thought to your ways." (Haggai 1:7)

Today your body is "a temple of the Holy Spirit" (1 Cor. 6:19) if you are a believer in Jesus Christ. And it is incumbent upon you to rely on Scripture because the Bible is the only holy book (and the only educational book) inspired by the Holy Spirit. If you want to discover the truth in a world of options, you will need to carefully and diligently absorb the "love letter" God gave to His children in the 66 books of the Bible.

Haggai's instruction to give careful thought to your ways is just as critical today as it was when he first delivered this educational message to God's people. After all, life is too short and eternity is too long to get this one wrong.

Dan Delzell is the pastor of Wellspring Church in Papillion, Neb. He is a regular contributor to The Christian Post.

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).