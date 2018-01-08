(Photo: REUTERS/PRNewsFoto) An undated image of the ''Narnia'' character Aslan.

If you've ever read C.S. Lewis's Narnia Chronicles, chances are you were swept up in the adventure, danger and overcoming spirit just like I was. The four Pevensie children, who were taken out of their own war-torn world through a door at the back of a wardrobe, find themselves in a mystical land which, for those who recognise it, portray some very striking parallels to the Bible.

These books have not only embedded themselves into my childhood memory, but have carried on throughout my teenage years as being by far, some of my favourites. Filled with hope, inspiration, determination, love, family, adventure, challenge and of course—the great Aslan, it's easy to see why. I love these books and even dressed up as the character Lucy Pevensie for my school's book week when I was 13.

As we lead up to Easter, I find myself reflecting on them again. When Aslan the lion, sacrificed himself for Edmund Pevensie, my mind goes straight to what Jesus did for us. It blows me away to think someone loved me so much they gave their life for me to be able to live mine.

The prophecy and the stones

In Lewis' novel, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Aslan closely mirrors Jesus. Aslan's death was prophesied before the beginning of time, just like Jesus' death was. It was said that Aslan's father—the Emperor beyond the sea, who represents God, created the stone table before the beginning of the world, knowing that one day Aslan would be sacrificed on it.

It is interesting looking at how C.S. Lewis related so much of the Bible to his impacting works in the Narnia series. For example, the stone table can be regarded as symbolic to the Mosaic law of the Old Testament. The deep magic Lewis talks of, parallels the law God gave to Moses.

Deuteronomy chapter 9, verse 10 says, "The Lord gave me two stone tablets inscribed by the finger of God. On them were all the commandments the Lord proclaimed to you on the mountain out of the fire, on the day of the assembly."

The Mosaic law, or the law of Moses (ten commandments), was written on stone tablets that promised punishment for sin, which was what inspired Lewis to create the deep magic written on the sides of the stone table that Aslan was sacrificed on.

"It means that though the Witch knew the Deep Magic, there is a magic deeper still which she did not know. Her knowledge goes back only to the dawn of time. But if she could have looked a little further back, into the stillness and the darkness before Time dawned, she would have read there a different incantation. She would have known that when a willing victim who had committed no treachery was killed in a traitor's stead, the Table would crack and Death itself would start working backwards." -The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

The traitor and the bridge

When Aslan traded his life for Edmund Pevensie's—even though he was clearly a traitor to Aslan and to Narnia, he broke the law of the stone table, which was unknown to the White Witch Jadis, and the prophecy was fulfilled. In Mark chapter 15, verse 38 after Jesus took his last breath on the cross, it was said that 'the curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom.'

The tearing in two represented the barrier between us and God; us being trapped within the vast complications of sin that had its hold over all of us, and we were given a bridge to God—to everlasting life in heaven. Jesus was that bridge.

In LWW, the stone table cracking in two halves were a representation of the burden of sin, or the hold the White Witch had over her victims, that was destroyed when Aslan had overcome death itself.

Jadis thought she won, as she was under the impression that every traitor belonged to her and their blood was her property. As a sacrifice, she would kill her victims in order to keep her 'blood' reign over Narnia, otherwise she would overturn Narnia and it would perish in fire and water. However, Aslan knew better and because of his sacrifice, the White Witch was defeated and the prophecy was fulfilled.

Before time

When God created the world, He knew sin would enter the world. He knew exactly what would happen and how humans would use and abuse the gift of free-will. He knew the world would need a saviour, because they wouldn't be able to save themselves. The only thing that could save them, was Jesus—the unblemished ultimate sacrifice, once and for all—the undoing of the detrimental hold sin had over the world.

It is so difficult to comprehend the whole crucifixion of Jesus, but we are free because of it and we know there is no greater love than the love of our heavenly father. John chapter 15, verse 13 says 'Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends.'

Jesus broke and destroyed the barrier and burden of sin and in doing so, he defeated death and overcame the world. What Jesus accomplished in his death is far greater than anything we could ever comprehend. But one thing is for sure—we are free from sin and free to live our lives the way God intended us to, and to know that no matter how bad the sin we have bestowed on ourselves, Jesus loved us so much that we were to die for. He died for us, so let us live for Him!

"For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord." – Romans chapter 6, verse 2.

Cartia Moore is a connoisseur of fine chocolate and a sword fighter, trained and skilled in the art of fencing. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Drama, and Screen & Media Studies. Her focus is film, television and swordfighting sequences. She hopes to graduate and form her own drama and acting school.

