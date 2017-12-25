UNSPLASH/Simon Matzinger

This year has been a winter and I have felt like a lumberjack.

I am learning, as the year draws hastily to a close, that I have very little to say.

That my profoundly thought-out opinions on the universe and everything it contains are taking a step back—and I am sitting more.

I am finding that my fearless jumping into unknown ventures is slowing and I am longing to be bored for a while.

I feel the pressure to achieve slowly slipping away. It is scary.

I fear nothing being on my business card except history, fading into the bright hope of rest.

I see callouses on my hands, from working hard through the winter, needing to soften and warm up again before grabbing another bull by the horns.

I am feeling the security of not knowing—and sitting.

I resonate with the thought of not knowing.

I am resisting the thought of springing into the next season and letting spring sit with me a while.

I am excited about becoming restless.

I am finding that insight takes time, and wanting to learn again to talk.

I want to find myself, lost in conversation without purpose.

I want my purpose to be getting lost.

I want to stand on top of a mountain and kiss the feet of the divine.

I want to pick up speed, while living slowly.

I want to change the world but to start with myself.

This article is courtesy of Press Service International and originally appeared on Christian Today New Zealand.

