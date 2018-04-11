New Covenant Missions Gatherinng for prayer and worship

In one of the small wars in Africa that receives no coverage by the news media, Somali Ethiopians have been battling the Hararghe Oromo Ethiopians. Tragically many have died and the conflict has produced one million refugees – mostly Somalis being sheltered inside Ethiopia.

"This situation is making it extremely difficult for our team to do the work God called them to, but it certainly hasn't stopped them," says Erik Laursen, executive director of New Covenant Missions. He recently returned from a trip to the region.

"I wish I could share all the stories with you, but there is just too much risk as Somali people are under Sharia Law even in Ethiopia," he notes.

Laursen recounted the story of one Somali who traveled regularly to a city in Ethiopia east of Addis Ababa to trade khat. Khat is a plant native to the Horn of Africa that contains an amphetamine-like stimulant. Chewing the leaves of the plant is a custom going back thousands of years, similar to the use of coca leaves in South America.

The khat dealer visited several churches during his visits, but he didn't speak enough of the Amharic language to understand what was being taught.

"One day, he met one of our team who is Somali and speaks his language and you can guess what happened! He gave his life to Jesus!"

A team member stayed with the new convert for three months of training and the man is now ministering in one of the refugee camps.

