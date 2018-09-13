Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder) A sign marks the polling place for voters in Kennebunkport, Maine November 3, 2014.

Have you seen any of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings on TV?

If you have, you've witnessed the hostility from the liberal left towards the sanctity of life and religious liberty, principles that Kavanaugh's record has proven to uphold.

Shouts from protesters yelling in defense of Roe v. Wade have frequently filled the hearing room and interrupted the committee proceedings. This is no coincidence. The highly organized Women's March took credit on Twitter for the dozens of women arrested for disrupting the hearings.

The liberal left is feeling the weight of Barack Obama's famous 2008 saying, "elections have consequences." They recognize they may lose leverage on issues that are interwoven with our faith, namely the sanctity of life and religious liberty.

Regardless, the hearings will go on and Judge Kavanaugh will likely be confirmed as the next Supreme Court Justice. But in just two months voters will head to the polls for midterm elections, and that outcome is not as certain.

Democrats only need 23 seats to flip the House and 2 seats to gain majority control of the Senate. Don't be under any illusions, pro-abortion advocates such as the Women's March are organizing in unbelievable numbers to mobilize voters.

Both the right and the left are desperately trying to mobilize their bases and appeal to key swing voting blocks. But there's a reality few in politics have fully recognized and accepted: Independents aren't the swing voters in this election.

Christians are.

It's estimated that 35 million of America's 90 million evangelical Christians did not vote in the 2016 election. Since voter turnout always drops off for midterm elections, it's very possible that even more than 35 million Christians will choose to stay home — unless they are motivated and equipped to use their voice through their vote. Do you think that candidates who advocate for abortion, the aggressive LGBTQ agenda or think people of faith should keep their beliefs out of the public square would be elected if 35 million more Christians voted? I doubt it.

My Faith Votes is a non-profit organization with a proven strategy to mobilize and inform Christians in churches, on campuses and in their places of work to vote in every election by leveraging cutting-edge technology to reach and equip faith voters.

And let me tell you, it's working. 85% of people who used this incredible tool during the 2016 presidential election actually voted! That's 44% higher than the national turnout average. My Faith Votes' electronic Personal Voting Assistant — a nonpartisan tool — makes it easy to register to vote, request absentee ballots, locate polling places and receive election reminders.

Every American should cherish the right to vote. The best way to do this is to practice that right! If Christians are to protect the principles we hold most dear, we must faithfully vote. Otherwise, those who believe differently — very differently — win by default.





Website | Jason Yates is CEO of My Faith Votes, a nonpartisan movement focused on motivating Christians in America to participate in local and domestic elections. By partnering with local churches, pastors and national faith leaders, My Faith Votes mobilizes and resources Christians to lead the conversation on the place of faith in culture and politics. Gov. Mike Huckabee serves as the organization's honorary national chairman.Website | www.myfaithvotes.org Twitter | @MyFaithVotes Facebook | My Faith Votes

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).