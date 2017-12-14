Expand | Collapse

"But one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead (Phillipians 3:13, NKJV)."

Life is a series of "ups and downs," successes and failures, rewards and demotions. But whatever state that we as people may find ourselves in, we can take solace in knowing that God is in control. God isn't just in control when everything is "well" and we always get what we desire in life but, God is also sovereign whether "good or bad" for He promises "to never leave us nor forsake us" (Hebrews 13:5, NKJV).

That fact is very hard for many people to internalize in times of extreme difficulty, especially when they have experienced hardship for an extensive period of time. For example, it is easy for a runner to endure a race if it is a sprint and he/she starts and finishes quickly. But, it is more challenging for the runner if they have to run a great distance. Why? Because distant running takes training of the mind and body to be able to persevere and win. Similarly if we as people are going to win in life, we must adopt the same mentality as the distant runner.

Not only should we strive to press in our race of life, but the ways in which we do this is by letting go of our past failures, mistakes and disappointments and move forward. Some people are stuck in life because they choose to keep dwelling on the past. Whether it is a broken relationship, job loss, bad financial decision or likewise, they just won't let go! They blame everyone and everything else for their problems and don't effectively deal with their varying issues through prayer, confession and self-analysis. As a result, they are left miserable, defeated and unhappy.

This isn't God's desire for our lives. He wants us to be free, "for who the son sets free is free indeed (John 8:36, NKJV)."We can wholeheartedly make the choice to be free or to stay encapsulated by bondage. "I choose to be free!" Freedom feels so much better than bondage! And, ways in which we can free ourselves from the snare and entrapment of bondage and sin is when we ask for forgiveness from God, choose to forgive ourselves for the past mistakes and poor decisions that we have made and also choose to forgive others for their wrong and mistreatment towards us.

We also free ourselves when we choose to view life positively and not negatively. We absolutely free ourselves through the powerful working of the Holy Spirit that indwells within our hearts and that is able to cleanse us inside outside, spiritually transform our lives and thus give us joy, peace and happiness in Jesus. So, why don't you make up your mind to "let go and let God?" I know that this sounds like a cliché but it is truth. I doesn't matter what you have done or where you are presently because God is able to take all of your problems and mistakes and turn it around for your good!

Yes, for "your good" and most importantly that God would be glorified! If there is ever any contemplation in your mind regarding this fact, I urge you to take a look at the word of God. Because in it, you will find innumerable examples of people in the Bible that once lived, made mistakes and regardless of their past was able to move forward into the destiny God orchestrated for their lives. One excellent example being David. David made the terrible mistake of committing adultery with Bathsheba and thereafter, having her husband killed to cover up his sin (II Samuel 11:1-27, NKJV)." Even though David did something so foolish and incomprehensible, it didn't thwart the plan of God for his life. Yes, it is to be dully noted that he didn't bypass the consequences of his sin but, once he cried out to God for forgiveness, repented and confessed his sin, he was able to move forward and God blessed him (II Samuel 12:1-25, NKJV).

And, that is what we must do to be able to move forward in our lives. Bring every sin, mistake and misstep to our Heavenly Father. God knows what is best for us and he also knows how to transform our lives. Again, there is nothing that we can do to change the past but, God can through his transformative power, give us a bigger, brighter and better future (Jeremiah 29:11, NKJV).

