The theater's decision to cancel the film ironically illustrates the very title of the film, "Voices of the Silenced".
By Tim Wilkins |
Bob Walker/flickr.comApollo Cinemas was a locally focused, independently owned multiplex cinema operator in the United Kingdom. The chain was acquired by Vue Cinemas in 2013.

A Christian organization – Core Issues Trust hired a screen at theatre Vue Piccadilly in London, in order to show a "personal booking" of a film featuring individuals who had left homosexuality. Note this was a "personal booking", not public. It is reported that 126 people were to attend the event.

Core Issues Trust, led by Mike Davidson, aims to "preserve and promote teachings on sexual ethics". Further, Core Issues Trust is "for believers and seekers who struggle with issues of sexual brokenness, including homosexuality".

Though the personal booking had been made, the theater changed its mind when it became aware of the film's content as reported by the BBC.

Pink News, a solely LGBT news source, said the theater had a "duty to ensure that material such as this is not shown on its screens" and that LGBT staff could "unwittingly be disturbed by the content".

One has to ask, how could LGBT theater staff be "unwittingly...disturbed by the (film's) content" if (one) they have responsibilities to fulfill and (two) the film's screening is a "personal booking"?

In other words, theater staff manning the concession stands have work to do; therefore they have no reason to be in close proximity to the film.

Originally posted at www.crossministry.org.

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.
CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).

Share

Latest Voices

Most Popular

Add your Voice

Get your voice heard on CP Voices by becoming a contributor

FIND OUT MORE

Editor's pick

texas-state-feat

The Worst Colleges for Free Speech in America


praying

No Longer Part of the Local Church? You're Not Alone


u-s-president-donald-trump

The Rhetoric of Donald Trump Demonstrates a Deep Moral Fracture and Flaw in Our Nation