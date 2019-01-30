New York and Planned Parenthood, a eugenic match made in Heaven

The eyes of the nation widened with shock when New York announced that its new abortion law — the Reproductive Health Act (RHA) — would allow a baby to be aborted up until the day of birth. This “progress” as New York sees it doesn’t even recognize a human being as a person until he or she is out of the womb!

It is only natural that Planned Parenthood would “applaud” this travesty. As evidenced by its annual report released just last week (which we comment on here), the organization celebrates a culture of death in the womb. Yet the extreme view of abortion shared by Planned Parenthood and the state of New York is out of touch with the majority of Americans who believe that there should be restrictions on abortion. According to a recent Marist poll, 75 percent of Americans believe that abortion should be limited to within the first three months of pregnancy. This number also includes more than six in 10 (61 percent) who identify as “pro-choice” on abortion.

According to New York’s abortion report, there were 82,189 abortions performed on New York residents in 2016. Out of the 47,718 total reported pregnancies experienced by non-Hispanic black women, almost half — 49 percent — ended in abortion, and 47 percent made it out the womb alive. That’s more black babies aborted than born alive in New York.

Now under this law, that disparity will increase. This begs the question: Do black lives really matter?

It is only fitting that Planned Parenthood is celebrating such barbarianism, seeing that its founder Margaret Sanger started her first “family planning” clinic in New York — known as the American Birth Control League (ABCL) — in 1921. The ABCL changed its name to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America in 1942. Soon after, she initiated what was called the “Negro Project,” notoriously saying “[w]e do not want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.”

Consider this: Today, Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion provider and operates nearly 80 percent of its facilities within walking distance of minority communities. According to the latest census data, just over 12 percent of the U.S. population is African-American, and yet over 30 percent of all abortions are committed on black babies.

Can we imagine the horror of what abortion is doing to the African American and Hispanic communities? In a time where our nation seems more focused on diversity than ever before (and at times rightly so), this should make us all shudder. In the disguise of “feminism” or “reproductive progress,” it seems like only well-to-do lives matter.

New York’s previous abortion laws forbid abortions after 24 weeks, the point at which a baby can live outside of the womb. Now, babies old enough to cuddle in your arms will be aborted. This is a tragedy, not progress. But we must not give up the fight.

British abolitionist William Wilberforce spent 45 years of his life fighting to end the slave trade in Great Britain. From Harriet Tubman to Fredrick Douglass, to Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation, to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., others have carried the torch. Thank God these people did not give up. Let us fight the good fight with endurance. This is one of those appropriate times to remember the famous saying, “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Patrina Mosley is the Director of Life, Culture and Women's Advocacy at the Family Research Council.