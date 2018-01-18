What trashy opinions are coming at you? Are you reliant on them?

What is advice?

It is that which makes you feel guilty that you aren't on the right track.

It is that which pressures you into doing something you don't really feel right about.

It is that which tends to speak over God's voice.

It is another person's perceived answer to your deep heart problem.

It is unsolicited input that creates average output.

What opinions are coming at you? Are you reliant on them?

I spent years reliant. I needed your answer to my problem. I didn't believe in myself much. I didn't know if I could trust myself enough to not make a fool of myself. I thought you knew better than me. If I had an idea, I would change it if yours was different.

I was horribly pulled in every direction and completely unsure of my life-path.

Until, one day, I realized: I was on man's course, not God's. Maybe this is the case for you too?

Little by little, voice by voice, we can become so swayed by others' insight that we have no sight to see God's unfolding plan for us. We hear all the swirling voices but miss God's. We may be sure we are on the right path, only to have someone else doubt us.

This is why prayer is paramount.

Praying hearts understand this truth: you can ask and expect God to answer. Often He answers by giving you peace. Peace for a specific road you want to travel. Or, He answers with a random word through a person (it often doesn't sound like advice, but a random comment that strikes you). Or, He answers with a verse in your mind. Or, He answers by putting a situation right in front of you.

The vital component to the answer is waiting. When we wait on God, we create space for the move He wants to make. Then, we gain certainty.

What advice does your heart need to turn away so you can turn toward God in prayer and follow Him?

Prayer: God, we want to hear you first and foremost. Soften the loud voices around us so that what comes through is your heart and your heart only. Give us a view of our best path. Lead us, with your arm around us. Grant us peace and certainty in our walk. In Jesus' Name. Amen.

Kelly Balarie is a popular writer and speaker. You can follow her at PurposefulFaith.com

