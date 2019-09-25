Pro-life vs. pro-choice: How should we engage each other?

The evangelistic media ministry Anchored North just launched a brand-new online series, Honest Discourse, which features two people with competing viewpoints discussing controversial topics.

The first episode released September 2019, and it’s centered on one of the most disputed topics of our generation: abortion.

In this premiere episode, a pro-choice advocate and a pro-life Christian came together to see if they could discuss abortion with authenticity, love, and respect. Conversationalists include two women: one a Planned Parenthood volunteer and the other a pediatric nurse. Both sides are represented with integrity, and prayerful discernment was used to include a Christian who is biblical, bold, and Christ-centered.

“You know, the Bible makes the claim of the sanctity of human life, which basically means that human life is sacred. And that sacredness of human life isn’t because we are in ourselves sacred, but because we are created by a God who is holy," Beth, a pro-life Christian, later responds.

Important questions were raised during the conversation, such as: “Is abortion a woman’s right?” and, “When does life begin?” and, “Does abortion have consquences?”

One would think that a hot-topic discussion between individuals with opposing perspectives couldn’t possibly end well. However, the most striking characteristic of the conversation is the kindness that is exchanged. Both sides listened. Both sides were gracious. Both sides seem to have actually cared for one another – a quality that is very uncommon in our generation that is characterized by polarization, one-sidedness, and tribalism.

The Christian also shared the gospel with compassion and conviction with her conversationalist.

“Just because you had an abortion does not mean God cannot love you and does not mean that you are outside the love of God. Yes, we don’t believe that it’s right. And, no, we don’t believe you should abort a child because it is a sacred life. Yet, God still forgives.”

The video is worth the watch, especially because Jesus is proclaimed in a time when media is rapidly shaping the worldviews of this generation to celebrate wickedness, such as abortion, materialism, gay marriage, violence, pornography, and relativism.

It’s a video that magnifies Christ and demonstrates that there is a better way to engage one another.

Anchored North said, “It's our conviction that God will powerfully use Honest Discourse to proclaim the gospel and to set an example for more loving, truthful, and life-changing interactions within our generation. We also hope that the show will encourage Christians to remain faithful to Christ and His Word in a time of such polarization surrounding morality.”